BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - recently grabbed attention when they attended the Busan World Expo 2030 ambassador appointment ceremony a couple of days ago. However, before that, they made news for attended Hobi aka Jung Hoseok's Jack In the Box listening/ Pre-release party. Suga, due to being unwell, had skipped the party. Well, ever since their hiatus announcement, BTS ARMY is excited to learn about the solo projects of each of the BTS members. And it seems like we are finally getting ACTOR JIN!

Kim Nam Gill's revelation on Jin starts speculations

It so happened that South Korean actor-producer-director Kim Nam Gil made a shocking revelation in an interview with Cosmopolitan. He talked about working with BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin. Kim Nam Gil was asked about his nickname, yeonggam which translates to an old man. He talked about being behind in the digital age and then went on to talk about working with BTS member Jin, Astro's vocalist-actor and model Cha Eun Woo and Girls' Generation's Seo Ju-hyun also known as Seohyun. It has got everyone talking about whether we are finally getting Actor Jin. Check out the tweet here:

Kim Nam Gil mentioned he has worked with Seokjin in his recent interview with Cosmopolitan!! Are we finally getting Actor Jin?? ? Pls Kim Nam Gil is Seokjins role model am screaming pic.twitter.com/QUIssS7b2m — Heartman Jin⁷ ?❤️ • Sora day ?? (@Akjinbts) July 21, 2022

BTS ARMY gets speculative and excited about Actor Jin

Well, BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin’s acting debut is long due. Everyone has been awaiting the day when Jin will be cast in a major South Korean drama and they’ll finally get to see Mr Worldwide Handsome act and emote on screen. Well, it seems like a probability now with Kim Nam Gil’s revelation about working with the eldest member of BTS. They are going bonkers over Jin’s possible acting debut. And it is indeed one of the biggest news for the BTS ARMY. Check out their reactions here:

Jin majored in acting at Konkuk University. He registered as a trainee under Big Hit and made his debut as a singer with BTS. BTW, during the Festa dinner a couple of weeks ago on BTS’ debut anniversary, Jin had hinted at his acting debut. And this is sooner than we expected, that is, if it is true.

Jin’s future projects

Meanwhile, just recently, it was announced that BTS’ vocal line – Jin (Kim Seokjin), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) will be collaborating with Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg on Bad Decisions.