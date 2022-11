Kim Seokjin is one of the most popular idols and BTS band members in the world. He is the eldest one amongst the Bangtan Boys. A couple of weeks ago, Jin dropped his solo single, The Astronaut, in collaboration with Coldplay. That's not it, he also performed the song with Coldplay at their Music of Spheres concert In Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Astronaut is a gift from Jin to the ARMY. And now, the Mr Worldwide Handsome is going to give another gift to the ARMYs in the form of Merch. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung, Jungkook and other members turn Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty from Phir Hera Pheri as they groove on 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' [Watch Hilarious Video]

BIG HIT drops teaser announcing The Astronaut merch

Big Hit Entertainment took to its social media handle and shared a video. It is just like a video game wherein Wootteo, the face of The Astronaut and the creation of Jin, is seen playing a game. By the end of the level, he is assigned a task. The game ends with a question of whether he is ready to meet the ARMY. Also Read - BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook ace the Run BTS TikTok trend; Big Hit Music reveals their hidden talents

BTS ARMY find Easter eggs in The Astronaut merch teaser

Talking about the merch, ARMY believes it can contain Bath Bomb, Pillow/plushies, Cutlery, photo frame and more. ARMY is going gaga over Seokjin and has called him a genius. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS: J-Hope and Jimin's cute moments from the backstage of Hobipalooza has made ARMY emotional

The details on this game teaser?! They showed hints for the merch!!!Cutlery, bath bomb, lamp(?), wootteo pillow, photo frame/ pc frame???? OMG SEOKJIN IS SUCH A GENIUS #TheAstronaut #JIN https://t.co/Tbbep4a5Ur pic.twitter.com/EWP7Lt10jX — Hourly Jin ??‍? (@hourjinnie) November 28, 2022

The marketing genius, the brilliant idea bank kim seokjin ♡

I'm ready now Wootteo baby, rob me till im broke ?#TheAstronaut by #Jin https://t.co/aeuZr9GGJX — Angel⁵¹ ♡ TheAstronaut ☆ (@pink_rj1n) November 28, 2022

man is a genius ? https://t.co/oQF1RwzdBP — issa ? JIN DAY! ? (@seokjin1017) November 28, 2022

Again Army written in Braille ?

He's so sweet❣️ pic.twitter.com/iVEWAA5cdu — sMEraldo JIN?‍?TheAstronaut? (@sMEraldoAami) November 28, 2022

After the MV of The Astronaut was dropped, Jin revealed that the song was not pre-planned and it happened in a jiffy. Coldplay member Chris Martin revealed that he already knew about Jin and his military enlistment long before as Jin had approached him to help make a song for the ARMY as a gift before he was enlisted in the military. The Merch is dropping on 30th November 20222.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin's military enlistment

A couple of days ago, Jin confirmed that he will join the military on 13th December this year after a media report leaked the date. He asked the ARMYs to not gather around the training centre as it could be dangerous, gathering in numbers. ARMY is quite emotional as it is as Jin is leaving for a couple of months soon. Kim Seokjin's military enlistment has been a big trend in Hollywood News.