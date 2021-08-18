BTS: Jin's elder brother Kim Seok-Jung changes his Insta profile name to Kim Butter Daddy making fans' heart melt

One of the happiest news for BTS ARMY in recent times is the fact that Jin is going to be an uncle soon. His elder brother, Kim Seok-Jung is expecting his first child. They have named the unborn kid as Kim Butter. Of late, they have been keeping friends updated on how the baby is growing by sharing sonography visuals. Now, he has changed the name of his Insta page from Kim Seok-Jung to KimButter_Daddy. This has warmed the hearts of fans. Earlier, we came to know that it was Jin who picked a name for the little one who is all set to arrive in this world. Seeing the change in bio and new visuals of the unborn kid, fans sent love to Butter and would-be parents. Also Read - Hey ARMY: Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Armaan Malik, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande – which BTS x celeb collaboration are you most excited for? Vote Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김석중 (@kimbutter_daddy)

Kim Ah Reumi and Kim Seok-Jung celebrated their first marriage anniversary of late. Fans sent in congratulatory messages for the couple. Some days back, they made the pregnancy news official. In the caption, they wrote, "Hello? We're looking forward to being with you." The would-be mom Kim Ah Reumi commented, "Butter-yah, please grow up healthily." Fans started wondering if WWH uncle Jin had picked the nickname. His brother Seok Jung confirmed that it is indeed true.

Jin and his brother own a Japanese restaurant in Seoul. The musician also spoke about how the pandemic had affected business in the city. He said that his brother and he met up often to discuss how to make the business survive and flourish. Jin was the master of ceremony at his brother's wedding that happened last year. He did not sing though. The handsome singer apparently comes from a very well-off family of South Korea, but he has never spoken at details. He has maintained that he did carve his own identity, which he has done with aplomb.