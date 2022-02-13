It was recently that BTS members launched their special clothing line called Artist Made Collection. The septet - RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga and J-Hope designed the clothes on their own and they even turned models to promote each other's designs. Now, BTS' longtime manager Hobum Song was sported wearing pajamas designed by Jin. Hobum Song and Jin are said to have a special connect as they are said to be each other's favourite. If one can recalls, Jin had used Hobum Song's shoulders to hide when went all shy as he recieved praises. The manager took to his Instagram account to share pictures wearing the pajamas and ARMY was instantly reminded of Hobum Song and Jin's bond. Also Read - BTS boys V, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope saying 'Namaste India' in their new video will make ARMYs emotional

The Bangtan Boys had even attended the manager's wedding and performed on their song DNA. In Hobum Song's wedding album, there is a picture of BTS boys enjoying themselves to the fullest.

