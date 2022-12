BTS members are popular across the globe. They are a team of seven artists. Recently, it was an emotional moment for all as Jin got enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. BTS fans known as ARMY were in tears to see Jin leaving the tribe to be a soldier. He will be away for more than a year and fans are missing him dearly. Recently though, a picture of him in the uniform went viral on social media. Also Read - BTS: Kim Nam-joon aka RM opens up on having regrets in life; says, 'was tormented by the thought that the people...'

A portrait-size picture of Jin dressed in uniform made it to the internet and went viral in no time. The picture is from the training camp and he had a badge on his uniform. ARMY is pretty emotional looking at his face after a long gap. Jin is the first one among the seven to get enlisted in the military, and all others like Suga, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin and V were present when he entered the camp. He is going to be serving in the military for 18 months.

Check out his latest picture below and how fans reacted:

Kim seokjin ? I love you ?? even in military uniform you are so handsome ? I miss you so much Jin please take care yourself and come back safely to us ????

We love you jin ?#jin @BTS_twt #welovejin pic.twitter.com/HdbR2eg1AP — ????♥︎???⁷♪love you Jin? (@yoyo_army7_) December 23, 2022

Fans are totally emotional looking at a picture of their idol after such a long time. They are desperately waiting for Jin's military service to end so that he can reunite with his gang.