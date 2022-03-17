BTS: Jin's newborn nephew Kim Seon is already a part of Purple ARMY and this pic is proof

BTS ARMY and Purple are inseparable. BTS member Kim Seok-jin has become an uncle two days back. Congratulations are pouring in from ARMY for Kim Seok-Jung and his wife Kim Ahreum. The couple have shared some glimpses of the little one on social media. In one of the pics, we can see the feet of the boy. His father Kim Seok-jung said that they would reveal the face of the baby when they felt it was the right time. It is a tradition in many Asian cultures to not reveal the baby's face for a stipulated time. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's pics from the PTD Seoul concert prove he deserves the Most Handsome Man title

Our online nephew Kim Sun was born. Congratulation ? Hopefully he will be a humble child and be the best for his family, his mother and father and also his uncle?#Yours_Jin #SuperTuna_Jin #JIN #방탄소년단진 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/VUnLpT6CRx — Kim Yassi ♡ (@KimRhizalie) March 16, 2022

This pic was shared by the proud daddy. Well, his mom has also shared a pic of the little one's feet and got it coloured in purple. As we know, his nickname was Kim Butter. When the would-be parents wanted a nickname, Jin apparently suggested Butter for his little nephew. The handsome idol got the news of the baby's birth just after the Permission To Dance concert in Seoul.

It seems the baby boy is resembling her papa, Kim Seok- Jung. They have named him Kim Seon (Sun). Jin had apparently said on a show that the next generation of his family would be named Seon, the male children. It seems it is a tradition in some Korean homes. ARMYs are congratulating the couple and cannot wait for Jin to post a picture with the little one. They are confident he will be the best uncle ever.