BTS member Jin's Astronaut looks like it will one of the big music videos of 2022. The eldest hyung of BTS has collaborated with Max Martin, Chris Martin, Moses Martin and the whole Coldplay band for his new single. The video promises to be a great one. We got a teaser where we see Jin as an astronaut going into a space with a dog in tow. ARMYs became emotional thinking it was kind of tribute for Jjangu, his pet who passed away in 2019. Jin was very attached to his pet, and band members revealed how he could not stop crying the whole day.

Now, it has been revealed that even Johan Johannsson's music is a part of Astronaut. The Icelandic composer who passed away in 2018 was known for his blend of traditional music and modern elements. Some of his works include original scores for movies like Prisoners, Sicario and Arrival. Johan Johannsson got nominated for The Academy Award for Best Original Score for Sicario and The Theory Of Everything. He won the Golden Globe for the movie The Theory of Everything which had Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones in the lead. He also worked on Mother! which was directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Chris Martin's son Moses is also giving background vocals for Astronaut. The whole band of Coldplay i.e Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, Phil Harvey and Jonny Buckland are going to be in Astronaut. The friendship of Jin and Coldplay is so heart-warming. The BTS vocalist is a huge fan of the band and songs like Fix You and Viva La Vida. Chris Martin also gifted Jin his guitar which the BTS said he will keep as heirloom. They have submitted My Universe for the Grammys 2023. This is one friendship we adore. The Coldtan flag is flying high and how!