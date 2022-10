Just before leaving for the military, BTS' eldest member Kim Seokjin aka Jin is going to release his solo. The singer has also filmed some variety shows for ARMY and his fans. Now, Big Hit Music has revealed that the song The Astronaut is dropping next Friday. It seems the song has been gifted to Jin by Chris Martin. What is jaw-dropping is the video. We can see him dressed as an astronaut making a journey into space. Fans have also spotted a dog in the clip. They feel he has also shared his love for his late pet dog, Jjangu. It is a known fact that he was too attached to him. It seems Jin could not stop crying the day the news of his demise came.

ARMY is gaga over the video. There is also a reel which has been shared on social media. Many feel it is going to be an emotive ballad. Jin's previous works like Epiphany, Awake and Moon are known for their emotions. Take a look at how fans reacted to the teaser....

seokjin created his own artistic universe already? the king of concepts his brain is enormous THE ASTRONAUT JIN

THE ASTRONAUT IS COMING #TheAstronaut #Jin — military wife of ksj1 releaser (@ariesksj) October 18, 2022

kim seokjin the only man who can make me cry my makeup off at 9am on a tuesday — b(oo!)ryn⁷ ? (@yoongisgayvodka) October 18, 2022

astronaut jinnie reuniting with jjangu in the outer space.. when i was little, my family would tell me whenever someone died they'd become a star in the galaxy.. jjangu :( these tears aren't gonna stoppic.twitter.com/5PM40kUnoE — seokjin's abs ??‍?? •ᴗ•⁷ (@niniimoni) October 18, 2022

Wait is this Jjangu? Seokjin dog with him on space? ? pic.twitter.com/wUvPVsGD1v — Stay with Bts till 2025 (@boraheyyarmy) October 18, 2022

Well, fans are going crazy and how. The group BTS might reconvene its group activities from 2025. It seems they have made enough content in advance.