BTS maknae Jeon Jungkook has golden hands. Well, he has never failed at anything. Some days back, he was seen dressed as a biker and fans wondered if he had bought a motorbike. Well, it looks like the news is confirmed. Some Korean handles on Twitter have confirmed that he got his biking license in the month of November. It seemed he passed out from Olive Driving School in Seoul. The instructor revealed that Jungkook scored 100 in his first attempt. It seems he passed the tests in three days. Now, some leaked pics of him outside a Korean restaurant in a Harley Davidson are doing the rounds.

ARMY and fans are speculating that he is now the owner of a Harley Davidson. He sold off his Mercedes station wagon limited edition a couple of years back. Some time back, ARMY went crazy seeing him on a bike. The Golden Maknae of BTS is quite fond of automobiles. Some fans also said that the bike was seen parked outside the HYBE Building. Take a look at tweets...

The Harley Davidson we saw in the hybe building was his bike he practiced on! this is so romantic!

JUNGKOOK GOT HIS MOTOR BIKE LICENCE WITH A SCORE OF 100 POINTS IN ONE SHOT SH!T

The past few months have been very exciting for Jeon Jungkook of BTS. He did a solo stage at the FIFA World Cup 2022 along with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi. The song Dreamers has been charting for weeks.