BTS: Jungkook achieves a new milestone on YouTube; ARMY trends GLOBAL ICON JUNGKOOK — read tweets

BTS' ARMY daily finds something to celebrate. Well, the South Korean boy band has been giving them new milestones by the day. Jungkook has achieved a new milestone for a K-Pop idol and ARMY is trending GLOBAL ICON JUNGKOOK. He has been ranked No.1 on YouTube's top 100 worldwide searches for a K-Pop idol. The search index is at 877.78. This is quite staggering. In fact, there are 6 BTS members in the top ten. #TaeKook take up the first two spots. V is at the second place followed by IU. Jimin is on No.4 while Min Yoongi/Suga is No.7. Kim Seokjin/Jin and RM take the ninth and tenth place respectively. Check out what ARMY is tweeting. Also Read - BTS: Here's a look at times when Suga's accessories made him look 100x hotter — view pics
Jungkook has got over two billion impressions on TikTok. The Golden Maknae is terrific at whatever he does. In the Sowoozoo Muster, he unleashed a sexy look with his short hair, tattoos and crop top. Globally, all the fans of BTS were swooning on him. His solo songs are also doing well. Also Read - BTS, Blackpink's Lisa Manoban, GOT7's Jackson Wang, G-Dragon — 7 K-Pop idols who rule over luxury designer labels
