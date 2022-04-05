BTS: Jungkook ALARMED by creepy prank calls in the middle of the night in Las Vegas; ARMYs concerned about sasaengs stalking him

BTS Jungkook has been in a very interactive mode with his fans. After a couple of lengthy AMA sessions on Instagram, he decided to do a VLive. Jeon Jungkook did a short VLive where he spoke about some things like how his voice was affected by COVID-19. He also said that he was coughing continuously. Jeon Jungkook also revealed that he had been studying English and said that he promised Kim Namjoon that he would relieve partially of the translator's job in a couple of years. Jungkook said that his skin was affected in Las Vegas. It seems the water did not suit him. He said that Namjoon, Seokjin and Min Yoongi did not have skin issues anywhere in the world. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill gets clicked at the airport, hawk-eyed fans spot her phone wallpaper has THIS picture with Sidharth Shukla - watch video

But the main point is that he was doing the VLive at 1.30 am at night. It seems he was getting continuous prank calls on the h0tel phone. He said that he did not know who would do it at such a time. Jungkook said that prank calls were scary and he does get alarmed. As we know, Sasaengs can make life of idols hell in Korea. And some of them even exist in foreign countries. He said he was nervous with the creepy ringtone of the call. Later, a staff member comes and takes away the phone. This is how ARMYs reacted to it... Also Read - Vibhuti Thakur, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Donal Bisht and more TV actresses who were victims of cyber crime

wtf someone keeps calling jungkook and he ask them to stop and that it's annoying and scary pic.twitter.com/Mibz9PQnov — jk vids ? (@jjklve_) April 5, 2022

Here is what he said in the live, he was soo mad and annoyed, this isn't funny: Jungkook: Who is it! Who is it! Ya stop! I am scared! *annoyed tone*pic.twitter.com/rzy14JVTLS — mia ⟭⟬ ∞ ⟬⟭⁷⎮I'm everywhere in the TL⎮#OurPrideBTS (@fairy_yoongs) April 5, 2022

how the fuck do saesangs even have access to his hotel number to bother him during his live????? that is so scary, please leave him alone — yoongi wife (REAL) (@miniminicult) April 5, 2022

they need to increase security bc this is ridiculous — jordan⁷ ? (@vibrantvante) April 5, 2022

It might saesangs staying at the same hotel — anneplin ⟭⟬ ⁷ (@hatilesungbatu) April 5, 2022

Idk what happened today.. the comments on Jungkook's vlive were so weird combined with that sasaeng call. Please just leave him alone. Don't do this. — Hex⁷? (art pinned) (@HEXBangwool) April 5, 2022

The boys missed out on the Grammys 2022 to Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More song. Namjoon and Yoongi said that they have to work a lot harder to bring home the laurel. Jungkook and the rest delivered a scintillating performance on Butter on the Grammys 2022 stage. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Anil Sharma and the team beat the odds to complete a crucial schedule; read Exclusive deets