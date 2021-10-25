K-pop superband BTS held an online concert, BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, on Sunday, which was livestreamed from a stadium. It was BTS's first global online concert in about a year. The septet definitely missed performing before the live audience and during this, Jungkook revealed that he almost teared up looking at the empty seats thinking the light in him seems to have started fading. Also Read - BTS member Jungkook's EPIC response to haters garners love from ARMY – view tweets

"I was singing Spring Day, and looking at the empty seats I almost teared up. I have a motto, that I'd rather die than live without passion. But it seems that light in me is fading. After today's concert I feel I need to meet you soon. I miss you so much. Wherever you are, we'll fly to you," Jungkook said as he missed his fans at the live concert.

BTS' leader Kim Namjoon aka RM also spoke about losing motivation since they have not their fans in person for two years. "I wondered if I still have the motivation. I started working out, but I'm reaching my limit of keeping myself motivated. I'm forgetting my identity. But this concert gives me motivation to meet you offline, very soon, and I hope our energy today reached you, wherever you are," he said.

Moreover, BTS' member Kim Tae-hyung aka V injured his leg and performed sitting on a chair for the band's virtual gig. "V experienced pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on the evening of October 23 and visited a nearby hospital for examination and treatment. It was the opinion of the medical personnel that while there was no issue affecting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from vigorous movement such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.

"As a result, V will take part in the performance while seated and without choreography. We ask for your understanding. We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health," the band's label, Big Hit Music, said in a statement.

Aside from the online concert, BTS will, for the first time in two year, have live in-person concerts in Los Angeles next month. BTS Permission To Dance On Stage - LA will be held at SoFi Stadium on November 27 and 28 and December 1 and 2. All tickets for the event are already sold out.