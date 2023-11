BTS' youngest member Jungkook is promoting his newly released album Golden in the West. The handsome hunk recently appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show to promote his album and just a couple of hours ago, he performed for the Today Show. Jungkook also interacted with some ARMYs there. From young to teens and grown-ups as well, the crowd was humungous. And a 10-year-old fan professed her love to Jungkook in front of everyone. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook turns shy as Jimmy Fallon brings up his sleeping picture from Weverse Live; says, 'Armys like it' [Watch]

Jungkook and a 10-year-old ARMYs exchange is affable

The host asked a young fan holding a banner in the audience for her name. She wanted to celebrate her birthday with Jungkook as she turned 10 on the very day. The young fan said I Love You to him and Jungkook responded in kind. He waved at her and she waved at him back and broke down into tears over the same. Jungkook teased her by making a crying sound. He thanked her for coming to the show. Later, Jungkook learned that it was her birthday and he wished her on the occasion. The little ARMY broke down into tears all over again.

Watch the videos here:

jungkook and the little army ??? pic.twitter.com/m8yBWywiOw — jungkook vids ? (slow) (@jjklve) November 8, 2023

jungkook's sweet reaction when he learned that it was the little army's birthday ? ? birthday?! ahhh happy birthday!!! pic.twitter.com/2PI7554cJn — jungkook vids ? (slow) (@jjklve) November 8, 2023

What would many ARMYs give to have an interaction with Jungkook on an international platform like that? The interaction would have increased their respect for their idol and left them gushing over the exchange no doubt but ARMYs would have definitely wished to be there in front of him, no?

Jungkook confesses being embarrassed by Livestream

Recently, when the Seven hitmaker appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show, the host brought up how he loved a particular live stream in which Jungkook fell asleep for about 45 minutes and about 6 million or so ARMYs watched him live, sleeping. Jimmy was just pulling Jungkook's leg over the same. Jungkook boasted about ARMYs liking his Livestreams but went on to add that it was unexpected and kinda embarrassing. But the ARMYs understood and pacified Jungkook over it.

BTS have been going solo owing to their military enlistment. The last one to enrol was Min Yoongi aka Suga. It is said that BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM is next. Kim Seokjin aka Jin and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope are already serving their military services. The three maknae are expected to enrol by next year.