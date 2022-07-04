BTS: Jungkook and Charlie Puth were in a BL relationship for Left and Right music video; fans congratulate on 'gay awakening' [Read Tweets]

BTS vocalist Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right music video is about to hit 75 million views on YouTube. The song was the first solo project of BTS to be released after BTS announced that they are on a group hiatus, and will focus on solo works for some time. Well, in the video, we can see Charlie Puth talking to a person who looks like a therapist and telling him about how he cannot let go of that ex who is still occupying his mind. Jungkook also sings lines similar to that emotion. Many fans and ARMYs were curious to know if Charlie Puth and Jungkook were shown as exes or a former couple in the video. Well, the Attention hitmaker has kind of confirmed that it is indeed an Yes! This means that Left and Right is a BL music video. Also Read - Sushmita Sen in Aarya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu in The Family Man 2 and more bold and badass female characters on OTT web shows
ICYMI, BL means Boy Love or male romance. Both of them were looking damn cute. In fact, Charlie Puth said in an interview that Jungkook was a very attractive human being. The LGBTQ community is happy to hear this that they are not shy of portraying BL couple. It is a known fact that Charlie Puth is a straight man, but he has always been supportive of gay rights. Also Read - Resul Pookutty takes a dig at SS Rajamouli's RRR, calls it a 'gay love story', says 'Alia Bhatt was a prop'
It is not only Jungkook who is getting love from the community. Kim Taehyung's pole dance at the Celine after party also warmed many hearts. People loved how he did not subscribe to the idea of toxic masculinity, and has always been very fluid with his gender. Also Read - Shrenu Parikh, Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena and other TV celebs who were trolled and berated for their looks
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.