BTS: Jungkook and Charlie Puth were in a BL relationship for Left and Right music video; fans congratulate on 'gay awakening' [Read Tweets]

BTS vocalist Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right music video is about to hit 75 million views on YouTube. The song was the first solo project of BTS to be released after BTS announced that they are on a group hiatus, and will focus on solo works for some time. Well, in the video, we can see Charlie Puth talking to a person who looks like a therapist and telling him about how he cannot let go of that ex who is still occupying his mind. Jungkook also sings lines similar to that emotion. Many fans and ARMYs were curious to know if Charlie Puth and Jungkook were shown as exes or a former couple in the video. Well, the Attention hitmaker has kind of confirmed that it is indeed an Yes! This means that Left and Right is a BL music video.

ICYMI, BL means Boy Love or male romance. Both of them were looking damn cute. In fact, Charlie Puth said in an interview that Jungkook was a very attractive human being. The LGBTQ community is happy to hear this that they are not shy of portraying BL couple. It is a known fact that Charlie Puth is a straight man, but he has always been supportive of gay rights.

charlie is so gay for jungkook — aoi ♡ sweeny ? (@jeonjkcuties) July 4, 2022

charlie puth saying that his and jungkook’s character on left and right mv are gay ??? — mia⁷ ♡ MORE OUT NOW! (@staywithkm) July 4, 2022

Charlie love jungkook so much that which literally make gay for him but Don't get offended They are joking — Jhopesprite ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ (@Jhopesprite14) July 4, 2022

Wait so wat I’m seeing is Charlie an Jungkook we’re in a gay relationship for the mv an Jungkook had new and also consent to it???? Everything I believe is jus becoming more an more real ? — AlonaARMYBTS?? (@AlonaARMYBTS) July 4, 2022

Omg why is charlie puth so gay over jungkook?????? is he having his bi awakening or sth https://t.co/SI2Uegxyu5 — anne (@joonsthyrsus) July 3, 2022

jungkook is the reason for charlie's gay awakening ? pic.twitter.com/NEsPcsTaA7 — ᴋᴏᴏᴋɪᴇ ?. ‏? (@8Dfzk) July 3, 2022

Since i knew @charlieputh & jungkook released a gay song in #Pride month i like it even more! (if that’s possible)

❤️?????

CP be like “i want to release a song for the gays ok let me call jungkook” ?? LOVE IT!! ✨????️‍?#LeftandRight #JungkookxCharliePuth pic.twitter.com/n2M0qjpYM9 — NekareVK LEFT & RIGHT ₁₁₉✨? (@NekareVK) July 3, 2022

It is not only Jungkook who is getting love from the community. Kim Taehyung's pole dance at the Celine after party also warmed many hearts. People loved how he did not subscribe to the idea of toxic masculinity, and has always been very fluid with his gender.