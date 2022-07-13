BTS: Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left And Right touches 100 million; here's a look at ARMY-made edits on RM, Taehyung, SUGA and co

BTS member Jungkook and Charlie Puth have delivered a hit song with Left And Right. The summer bop has topped the charts and caught on with the general public due to its breezy lyrics and fun video. American singer and songwriter Charlie Puth also confirmed that Jungkook and he were in a Boy Love relationship in the music video. Jungkook shot for the video ahead of the concerts in Las Vegas. It is a known fact that Jungkook and he are good friends now. He has always been a fan of Charlie Puth. The Attention singer also said that Jungkook is very much respected in the industry. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda and more – which TV actor aces emotional scenes? Vote now

ARMYs have made numerous edits of Left And Right on various members of the Korean septet. As we know, the editing skills of ARMY are on another level. Here is a look at some of them...

#BTS: left and right pic.twitter.com/SQwELKO7CY — MY BTS PICS⁷ IN THE BOX♡ (@GirlWithLuv_24) July 12, 2022

taehyung left and right ?? pic.twitter.com/Uxl4K7YXo9 — random taehyung things (@randomvante) July 9, 2022

Taehyung:pic.twitter.com/gxZWhJHJ8G — swe⁷ in the box ? (@UGHPYEONG) July 5, 2022

Kim Namjoon / RM version ? pic.twitter.com/qdoMHEoQKi — rkive's (Bibilly Hills) (@rkives_proof) July 5, 2022

All the videos are simply adorable and perfect to break the weariness of the mid week. Yesterday, BTS announced that it will partner with Disney Plus Hotstar to release content, which include footage of Permission To Dance Los Angeles concert, and a series where fans get to know the story of BTS via a documentary. J-Hope's solo album is coming out on July 15 and he will be performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago.