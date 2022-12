The FIFA World Cup 2022 has been special for BTS fans. The Golden Maknae performed at the opening ceremony. His song Dreamers is being hailed as one of the best World Cup songs ever. Yesterday, Argentina took home the trophy. The Universe is going gaga over Lionel Messi and his men. It has been one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time. Even non-soccer fans watched the game with bated breath. It was Lionel Messi and his team that managed to win it on penalties. In the middle of all this, BTS fans have noticed a common thing between Jeon Jungkook and Angel Di Maria. Also Read - BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Maknae has cutest reaction as a little girl at Qatar mall treats him to his iconic line

The football great and pop icon have a similar love for tattoos. Both of them have a full sleeve of tattoos. It seems both Jungkook and Angel Di Maria have a 7 tattoo. As we know, Jungkook got a number 7 done behind his ear. All the BTS members did friendship tattoos before the enlistment started. Angel Di Maria is one of the best players of Argentina. He is also from the city of Rosario. Born in a humble family, he made it to national level. He is a Juventus player.

DI MARIA HAS A 7 ON HIS ARM IS THE 7 AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/ED0eQcZFJk — Alice⁷ (@perse_hd) December 18, 2022

BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM came on KBS News where he said that members decided on getting a matching tattoos though all of them are not too fond of it. In the group, Jimin and Jungkook have multiple tattoos. Jungkook is the real enthusiast. After Kim Namjoon's statement on BTS members not being too keen on tattoos as a whole group, some solo fans of Jungkook took objection. BTS fans have defended the leader. In fact, there are some similarities between Lionel Messi and one of Jeon Jungkook's tattoos.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon spoke about how he will work hard to ensure that the group returns as soon as possible in 2025 for ARMYs. He said he would do everything in his capacity.