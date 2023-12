BTS or Bangtan Boys are now all in the military. The chart-topping act from Korea is serving their mandatory time in the armed forces. RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin enlisted in the second week of December. Well, pictures of Jungkook and Jimin listening to a lecture in the military have gone viral. They were shared on an Instagram page and went viral immediately. Fans recognized the two with their eyes. BTS maknae Jungkook and Jimin are in the class listening to everything with rapt attention. They have gone in on the buddy system. BTS' younger members are in the same base as Jin. As we know, Kim Seokjin will be back in the middle of 2024. Also Read - BTS: Jin reveals being emotional seeing Jungkook, Jimin off to the military; ARMY says, 'My baby is going through it too'

Watch the video of Jungkook's Standing Next To You



BTS: Huge curiosity around members' life in the military Also Read - BTS: RM, Jungkook, V and Jimin are a bundle of emotions as they bid ARMYs a final good-bye before joining the military

While BTS is in the military, there is huge curiosity around their lives. Even former trainees and current ones give information on how life is for a soldier. Pictures of Jimin and Jungkook went viral after the President of the National University for Promoting the Culture of Reading, Kim Il-ho, shared them on Instagram. They were attending a class on military studies. It is a known fact that the two are not much into reading. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook fans get emotional after his brother shares a candid picture with a poignant message

Trending Now

President of the National University for Promoting the Culture of Reading, Kim Il-ho, shared photos showing Jungkook on Instagram with the rest of the trainees from his first reading training lecture, which was held last Friday ~#bts #army #jungkook #jk #taekook #Military pic.twitter.com/8TsyWmwzQR — taekook_123℘ (@vkook__3042) December 17, 2023

Fans have mixed feelings on leaked pics

While many fans were happy others said that there was no need to show their pics to the media. After all, in military they are supposed to be treated in an ordinary manner. Their status is no different from that of an average Korean serving in the ARMY. Some even days that Jimin seemed conscious that they were filmed. The issue of exemption has come up again with the enlistment of the BTS members. People feel that NCT and Seventeen now have to enlist soon as per the law.