BTS was appointed as brand ambassadors for the Busan World Expo 2030. The press conference was held at the HYBE headquarters, and the pics and videos of the boys went viral. Now, a Korean media outlet Joongang Ilbo has reported that people from Busan's political arena approached Jimin's father to help them get access to BTS, and put in a good word. It seems the whole Busan World Expo 2030 team was trying to get HYBE and BTS on board for a year. It seems Park Sunghoon who is the deputy mayor of Busan's economy met Jimin's dad. As we know, Jimin's dad runs a big cafe Magnate in Busan.

He is also a prominent member of the community. Jimin's dad Park Hyun-Soo later called up the dad of Jungkook. It seems JK's dad told his son about the proposal that they wanted BTS as the brand ambassadors. It seems Jimin's dad is happy that the band has accepted the idea. He said even Jimin loved the idea of supporting his hometown of Busan. It is a known fact that the families of Jungkook and Jimin are very close. Like Jimin, even Jungkook's family is in the restaurant business.

[Exclusive] Joongang Ilbo reports Jimin and Jungkook’s fathers played an instrumental role in BTS becoming ambassadors for Busan’s 2030 World Expo bid. The planning project to get BTS started last year and it took over a year to get an answer. The project started after + pic.twitter.com/e0XcwRIQit — bora ? (@modooborahae) July 22, 2022

Park Hyungjoon was elected in April 2021. Despite Lee Jungjae being the current Busan promotional ambassador, the mayor along with deputy mayor of economics Lee Sungkwon continually asked HYBE for BTS’s agreement with former deputy mayor of the economic affairs Park Sunghoon + — bora ? (@modooborahae) July 22, 2022

also contributing to efforts. A Busan city official said, “We have emphasized several times that the Busan World Expo is the nation’s #1 project. HYBE said they asked each BTS member for his opinion and then they agreed.” Before this, Secretary Park Sunghoon, who had been the + — bora ? (@modooborahae) July 22, 2022

deputy mayor of Busan's economy visited Jimin's father and talked to him while drinking wine together. Jimin's father runs a big cafe in Daeyeon-dong in Busan where Secretary Park is also from. Jungkook's father heard the news via Jimin's father and said, “I will try” to get + — bora ? (@modooborahae) July 22, 2022

Jungkook to accept the proposal. After BTS’s appointment ceremony on the 19th, Jimin's father is said to have said, "I'm happy as a Busan person. Jimin also liked it a lot.” ? https://t.co/DBLuq9P5Zz@BTS_twt #BTS #방탄소년단 — bora ? (@modooborahae) July 22, 2022

BTS or Bangtan Boys enjoy immense global popularity. There is no news on whether they will get exemption from military enlistment. In South Korea, 18 months of serving in the ARMY is a must. J-Hope just released his album, Jack In The Box while RM said his album might be the next one!