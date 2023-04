BTS ARMY has no chill. As they are busy with SUGA and his D-DAY album, Jungkook flew down to America. Dressed in his Calvins, the young singer looked handsome as he flew down to the West. Now, Bang PD has shared a picture of him. We can see Jungkook, Bang PD, and Andrew Watt in the picture. ARMYs are hoping that a collab between and Jungkook is on the way. Andrew Watt is the producer of many albums for the likes of Justin Bieber, , Ozzy Osbourne and others. Fans are hoping that Jungkook and Justin Bieber is on the way. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook slays as the newest brand ambassador of Calvin Klein; Golden Maknae gets adorably shy talking about his hot new collaboration

BTS JUNGKOOK BIG FAN OF JUSTIN BIEBER

It is a known fact that BTS Jungkook is a huge fan of Justin Bieber. Both are hailed as kings of pop and great vocalists of modern times. Jungkook has sung songs of Justin Bieber on his live too. In the video, we can see Jungkook recording something. There are rumors that Jungkook's first album will drop soon. J-Hope, Namjoon, SUGA and Jimin have released their songs. All of them will be heading to the military by the end of this year. They need to be back by mid 2025 to regroup and plan their activities ahead.

THIS IS HOW FANS REACTED TO JUNGKOOK-JUSTIN COLLAB

Well, ARMY is speculating that Jungkook and Justin Bieber might come together. He is a fan. Justin Bieber has also said nice things about JK. Take a look at the tweets...

is the JK x JB collab finally happening? — Ro⁷ 아포방포 ? D-Day (@taeilytae) April 10, 2023

WHO TF SAID JK X JB COLLAB WHAT THE FUCK DID I MISS ??? — i will sue you min yoongi (@djarjinz) April 10, 2023

Scooter has been hinting at Justin collab with Jungkook for years. Maybe in solo era he finally succeeded https://t.co/HiVG8Dk6F0 pic.twitter.com/RXGPj1ewS5 — ? Dreamers (@tjkwtj) April 10, 2023

Justin Bieber had been away from singing after he suffered a nerve problem. This will be a great comeback for him. Jungkook won over everyone at the FIFA World Cup where he sang Dreamers. The song is also a hit. Jungkook is well followed on all platforms like Spotify. He is also one of the most popular BTS members in the US.