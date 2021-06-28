BTS' Jungkook and RM hilariously called out V for being a 'picky eater' and here's what happened next

Korean boy band BTS is loved, adore and worshipped throughout the globe. The BTS Army is spread to every part of the earth with fans simply raving over the boy band. Not just the music videos, pictures of the band members too instantly grab a lot of attention on social media. Jungkook, Suga, V, RM, Jimin, J-hope, and Jin enjoy tremendous fan following and are always at the top when it comes to popularity. Well, when there is such a happening boy gang, some crazy stories are definitely bound to follow. Here's one including Jungkook, RM and V. Also Read - BTS: As Jimin wins praise for breaking gender norms once again; here's a throwback to the times when the septet embraced gender neutrality in dressing - view pics

Once chef Baek Jong Won made an appearance on Run BTS! He taught a lesson or two about cooking to the gang and of course, a lot of madness took place while doing so. It was during the episode that V shared about his allergy. He stated that he is allergic to beans. Jungkook and RM seemed to be in a mood to have some fun and pulled V's leg. Jungkook called him out by stating that it was not true. He stated that V was a 'picky eater' and RM agreed. They mentioned that V was allergic 'selectively' and that he does not like the texture of beans. Cheif Bake Jong Won could not hold back and started laughing. Well, it is a funny story.

V is not the only one in the gang who is a picky eater though! Once, Jimin revealed that he was a picky eater but stopped being one after he tested food prepared by Jin. Naver's V Live, he praised Jin's cooking as he was quoted saying, "I was a picky eater but I started eating mushrooms after having meals prepared by Jin hyung. He's also good with making tteokguk." This was after Jin cooked meal on RM's exam day.