BTS: Jungkook and SUGA's Stay Alive breaks records on Spotify Global with 4.2 million streams beats Blackpink vocalist Rose's On The Ground but is second to Lisa's Money

BTS ARMY has put its full force behind Jungkook and SUGA's Stay Alive, the song from 7 Fates - Chakho. The song released yesterday and it has shattered records on Spotify Global both in terms of position and streams. In fact, Stay Alive of BTS Jungkook and SUGA has beaten BTS songs like Boy With Luv and Megan The Stallion Butter Remix. Jungkook and SUGA's Stay Alive did 4. 27 million streams on day one on Spotify Global. The three countries that achieved the highest numbers were USA, India and Brazil. Yes, India's Bangtan Boys ARMY is a pro at streaming in millions. They did a fab job for Butter too. Also Read - Armaan Malik REVEALS his fav BTS members and ARMY demands a collaboration – view tweets
Well, Jungkook-SUGA's Stay Alive has beaten Blackpink vocalist Rose's On The Ground. Her song got 3. 26 million streams on day one. This makes BTS' Jungkook and SUGA, the No. 1 in the list of Korean soloists songs and collabs. It should be noted that Blackpink's Lisa has a higher number with Money that got 4. 36 million on day one. But in the list of Korean soloists/collabs, Jungkook-SUGA's Stay Alive is at the top. As we know, Blackpink's Lisa is of Thai origin. SUGA fans should be super proud that there are 10 songs of SUGA (solos plus collabs) in the top 10 list. Take a look... Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Nick Jonas' 'morning mood' after becoming a dad, Oscars 2022 nominations, BTS member V's comment on nose hair and more
BTS ARMY is super thrilled with the success of Jungkook and SUGA's Stay Alive. The song has a rock and roll vibe and is high on emotions. SUGA's harmonizations and Jungkook's vocal range makes it a bop. Record Breaker Stay Alive and Congratulations Jungkook trends have filled Twitter. Stay Alive was an unpromoted OST from the webtoon. Take a look at more fan reactions... Also Read - BTS: All Of Us Are Dead Actress Lee Yoo Mi once credited Bangtan Boys for helping her overcome Self-Image Issues – deets
BTS fans are on cloud nine. It is also an emotional moment. SUGA has always been very vocal on how he finds Jungkook one of the most talented young singers/musicians around. He even referred to Jeon Jungkook as his Little Prince. Producer SUGA is on a roll. BTS' comeback album is also being awaited by one and all!
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.