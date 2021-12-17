BTS: Jungkook and Taehyung's selfie STOLEN from James Corden's studio? Here's what we know

BTS members Jungkook and Kim Taehyung's selfie has been robbed from James Corden's show. Yes, this is the latest gossip that is doing the rounds by ARMY on social media. The selfie was kept on the photo booth in James Corden's studio. As we know, he is the host of The Late Late Show. His bonding with the boys is very good. The selfie was much discussed on social media as both the guys looked exceptionally hot. Jungkook was in a red jacket while Taehyung wore a printed one. Fans could not get enough of the #TaeKook selca that was posted by Kim Taehyung. Also Read - BTS: As Jin becomes the most successful K-Pop soloist for 2021; let us rewind his best moments from the year

SOMEONE STOLE THE TAEKOOK SELCA FROM THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN STUDIO???? — Cynthia⁷ || bts as tooth brushes; a thread (@hoseokspriite) December 16, 2021

Wait did someone steal the Taekook photo from the James Corden studio or did one of them take it!??!!?? — ⟭⟬ Melissa⁷?misses BTS (@Bangtan_Kitty_) December 16, 2021

So..

"WHO STOLE IT"

"TAEKOOK SELCA"

"James Corden"

After someone stole the taekook picture on the James Corden studio

Pls put it back !!! pic.twitter.com/UNtowrVzdm — 에리자 ⁷ (@EllyzaArmy) December 16, 2021

What even- IS THIS REAL?? Someone just stole the taekook selca from the james corden studio? Babe where are you.. ill give away my sibling to you just give me the damn picture#TAEKOOK pic.twitter.com/rBGtGFM9vv — tannies⁷ (@baetaeasss) December 16, 2021

someone took this picture from the photobooth in james corden's studio pic.twitter.com/qSwWHJ5EAs — jc⁷ (@jeonroses_28) December 16, 2021

This is indeed very surprising. Today, we will see the crosswalk performance of BTS on the James Corden show. It is very much possible that a fan wanted to keep the pic for himself. However, there is no clarity on the same. This was pointed out to Kim Taehyung on Weverse last night and he told fans that they would get one more clicked when they went for the next time.

BTS is now on a break. The K-Pop kings will have a concert in Seoul in March 2022 if everything goes right with the pandemic given the Omicron threat. R and SUGA are still in the US chilling doing stuff they enjoy. The others are back in Korea and under quarantine.