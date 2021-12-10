BTS' youngest two members - Jeon Jungkook and Kim Taehyung, have taken over Twitter and how! It's all thanks to BTS' newly opened Instagram accounts. The septet has been sharing a lot of pictures on their individual accounts while ARMY is still coming to terms with the fact that BTS is on Instagram. Coming back to BTS Jungkook and V taking over Twitter, it's all thanks to Jungkook's latest post. The Golden Maknae posted a couple of pictures, mirror selcas which also has V in it. And Taekook shippers are going crazy on social media. Bunny Boy who previously grabbed headlines for his unique social media handle name shared a boy and two boys emoticons in the caption. Check out Jungkook's third Instagram post pictures below: Also Read - BTS: Driving a Mustang with hair blowing in the wind, ‘hopeless romantic’ Kim Taehyung gifts ARMY a soulful love song filmed in Hawaii – watch video

Check out Taekook fans' reactions after Jungkook's latest Instagram post here:

WHAT THE HECK IS GOING ON TAEKOOK ??? https://t.co/K9axKofqiJ — Zhavianamonakim_7 (@zhaviana_7) December 10, 2021

TAEKOOK SO REAL ?‍❤️‍?‍??‍❤️‍?‍??GOD BLESS pic.twitter.com/4aJciSXdb8 — GIA (@puppylovekv) December 10, 2021

jk and taekook ssshhhh???? pic.twitter.com/mfsexMBr9o — yay bts holiday⁷ | always, them (@hobigold_) December 10, 2021

the amount of taekook we’re getting is INSANE https://t.co/6rUGVFobxT — mahi⁷ V OST (@jinniecakes) December 10, 2021

We wan't taekook subunit!!! — dipa naka move on kay hades (@mnynglv) December 10, 2021

WHY ARE TAE AND JUNGKOOK GIVING US SO MUCH TAEKOOK CONECTN ???? WTFFF AHHHH I CANT TAKE ITT — ًnini ✩ TAEJIN MONTH ! (@isukoos) December 10, 2021

one taekook selca making hoes mad seriously not even surprised it's normal like everyday — ??⚡︎SubunitComing태국?ʹˎ ˗ (@rainxtaekook) December 10, 2021

Taekook beni öldürmeye yemin etmiş gibi

pic.twitter.com/E5RfD3OIrO — Millaᵗᵏ (@taekookolik_) December 10, 2021

TAEKOOK AMOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/qcIvAJkIw4 — La gata bajó la lluvia?️ (@jimenazoey29) December 10, 2021

Where do I start where do I start where do I start ahhhhhh Taekook taekook taekookkkkk dkdkkdkdknfmfmff — Butterfly? (@notbhawna) December 10, 2021

my taekook heart!!!!!! OhMyGgggggggg!!!? — ? (@TKadmirer) December 10, 2021

Apart from Jungkook and Taehyung, the third youngest BTS member, Jimin aka Park Jimin is also trending on Twitter. However, for a different reason. It seems some of the fans said something hateful for Jimin. Since both Taehyung and Jungkook have shared pictures with each other on gram without Jimin, some saw this as an opportunity to spew hate against the Filter crooner. However, Jimin stans and OT7 stans have come out in support of Jimin. Check out the tweets here:

I'm happy that we're getting a lot of taekook content but why tf are some of y'all dragging jimin into everything???? he didn't even do anything and he's getting a lot of hate and even death threats wtf is wrong with y'all — ari (@gukkiestaeger) December 10, 2021

the only reason we are here Is to support Taekook and spread love ?? — Mariposa ?∞ (@Mariposa732) December 10, 2021

Someone tell me wtf is happeningWhy so much anger so much hate that u even wish someone to die?If I'm not wrong then taekook or jikook or any other ship never said officially that they're couple or something it's just us fans shipping our favorite ship not it's ok it's ur choice pic.twitter.com/d2Yc081x07 — Leya미니⁷∞♡ (@kookoImYou95) December 10, 2021

And please don't hate on taekook for this, bc they might not post anything related to jimin but they are giving him all the love they can irl, they are cuddling tf outta jimin as we speak keke pic.twitter.com/7YdEmwAP16 — sofia ☘︎ is screaming (@kvsofx) December 10, 2021

generalizing taekook shippers is okay actually just nasty individuals https://t.co/y9JnGms06U — ?‍? (@friendjmn) December 10, 2021

Jimin has also been inactive on Instagram since BTS' debut on Instagram compared to the other members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Taehyung and Jungkook. While the other members are actively posting on Instagram, Jimin has been lying low.

Shippers, can we relax here a bit? Jimin doesn't deserve this hate. The Bangtan boys are new to Instagram and will post whatever they feel like. We feel it'd be better if we stop reading too much between the lines.