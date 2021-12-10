BTS' youngest two members - Jeon Jungkook and Kim Taehyung, have taken over Twitter and how! It's all thanks to BTS' newly opened Instagram accounts. The septet has been sharing a lot of pictures on their individual accounts while ARMY is still coming to terms with the fact that BTS is on Instagram. Coming back to BTS Jungkook and V taking over Twitter, it's all thanks to Jungkook's latest post. The Golden Maknae posted a couple of pictures, mirror selcas which also has V in it. And Taekook shippers are going crazy on social media. Bunny Boy who previously grabbed headlines for his unique social media handle name shared a boy and two boys emoticons in the caption. Check out Jungkook's third Instagram post pictures below: Also Read - BTS: Driving a Mustang with hair blowing in the wind, ‘hopeless romantic’ Kim Taehyung gifts ARMY a soulful love song filmed in Hawaii – watch video
Check out Taekook fans' reactions after Jungkook's latest Instagram post here: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's replies to marriage proposals for J-Hope on Weverse makes ARMY joke about 'matrimonial bureau'; a fan compares him to Netflix's Sima Taparia
Apart from Jungkook and Taehyung, the third youngest BTS member, Jimin aka Park Jimin is also trending on Twitter. However, for a different reason. It seems some of the fans said something hateful for Jimin. Since both Taehyung and Jungkook have shared pictures with each other on gram without Jimin, some saw this as an opportunity to spew hate against the Filter crooner. However, Jimin stans and OT7 stans have come out in support of Jimin. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' J-Hope's USD 100 condom shirt grabs attention, Nicki Minaj's nude photoshoot and more
Jimin has also been inactive on Instagram since BTS' debut on Instagram compared to the other members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Taehyung and Jungkook. While the other members are actively posting on Instagram, Jimin has been lying low.
Shippers, can we relax here a bit? Jimin doesn't deserve this hate. The Bangtan boys are new to Instagram and will post whatever they feel like. We feel it'd be better if we stop reading too much between the lines.
