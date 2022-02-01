BTS Jungkook is one of the most popular members from the Korean band in India. The popularity of Jeon Jungkook of BTS has spread to the interiors of the country. The Indian fans of BTS known as Desi ARMYs or Desimys love to make edits of the Euphoria singer. There is a dream of many Indian fans that Jungkook or any other BTS member will make a cover of an Indian song one day. In fact, they have listed down hits on social media that they did like Jungkook to cover. BTS has spoken about coming soon to India but the pandemic is making things very difficult. Seeing these sentiments, an Indian musician/ music producer Anshuman Sharma has made a mash-up imagining Jungkook singing an Indian song. Take a look at the video. Also Read - BTS: TaeKook, YoonMin's swag on this hit Varun Dhawan song will leave you wanting for more

If Jungkook from @BTS_twt was a Bollywood singer? ?? pic.twitter.com/LpjDNju6hk — Anshuman Sharma (@anshumonsharma) January 28, 2022

The video looks dope. Fans will remember it as one of the VLives done by Jungkook in 2021. Dressed in a pair of fancy pyjamas, he held a mini concert for ARMYs as he sang a number of songs. This VLive was a huge hit with fans. It was the most liked and loved VLive of 2021. After seeing the video made by Anshuman Sharma, fans could not control themselves. They appreciated the musician for his innovative work. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jimin contracts COVID-19, undergoes appendicitis surgery; Cheslie Kryst dies by suicide and more

THIS IS SO COOL OMG — s (@yoongienthusias) January 29, 2022

love it! considering this as jungkook’s first hindi song idc idc, also try making one with taehyung and jungkook together (we don’t have their official duet yet so can you pls fill the void) shukriya ? — Simi✨taekookies✨ (@vantaemaybe) January 29, 2022

You did an amazing job I can't believe I saw this after 3 days. This is so good ??? — BTS PICS⁷ ? (@GirlWithLuv_24) January 31, 2022

This is ACTUALLY AMAZING ???

Thank you for giving us an idea about how JK's voice will sound in Hindi — ? (@btsarmygirl__) January 28, 2022

BHAIYA PLS EXTENDED VERSION YA PHIR BAAKI MEMBERS KA BHI PLS??????????????? — aana⁷ (@taemingmyass) January 29, 2022

user alphabet ZARA DEKHO ISE BHAY — rita (c0rona hate page) (@nyxjoon) January 29, 2022

Anshuman Sharma has worked with the likes of Salim-Sulaiman in the past. Some days back his video on how Badshah composes a song got a response from the rapper himself. BTS is now on an extended break. Jungkook is chilling with his dogs, family and friends. The sad news is that Park Jimin has got a double blow. He got operated for appendicitis and is also diagnosed with COVID-19. We wonder how will Jeon Jungkook of BTS react if he sees this! Also Read - BTS: Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests COVID positive; ARMY sends love with 'Get Well Soon Jimin' – view tweets