BTS: Jungkook becomes a part of Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook; ecstatic fans call it a 'legendary moment' - read tweets

BTS fans are celebrating and how. Over the years, the septet have found many admirers in the Western music industry like Taylor Swift, Madonna, Elton John and others. Now, Jungkook has come a part of Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook. The merchandise is available on her website. We can see a cute picture of baby Jungkook. While Queen Beyonce celebrates her birthday on September 4, the Euphoria singer turns a year older on September 1, 2021. Now, fans of Jungkook are thrilled to see him in that cute avatar in the Yearbook of the diva. Both of them are known for their powerful stage presence and people started drawing comparisons... Also Read - Hollywood news weekly rewind: BTS’ Butter achieves a milestone, Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy on his nose and more

Now come to me if you say other artist don’t even recognise BTS l’ll fight y’all whoever say this, Beyoncé post about Jeon Jungkook on her website and Selena Gomez follows BTS on instagram and now who the hell are you people to judge our boys no one counts you lol — vinnie⁷ ☽ (@aestaeticjk7) August 23, 2021

Awwwww look at baby Jeon Jungkook in Beyonce’s Virgo Season Yearbook so cuteeeeee! It’s your season, Jungkookie!!! @BTS_twt ??????❤️‍??✨ pic.twitter.com/nyueVlFGOp — Diana⁷?? (@amiradiana52) August 23, 2021

This is a scale-up from ARMY's "Jeon Jungkook is in the yearbook = Beyoncé x bts interaction" but same principle https://t.co/MfKlyKgHpw — ,,, (@Cherry0nT0p_Jk) August 23, 2021

So Beyonce does thing where she sends out random birthday wishes to people she vibes with. And in the form of a zodiac based yearbook. So for virgo, she added Jeon Jungkook, whose song "My time" She had reportedly liked a lot. — Sv⁷ ᴾᵀᴰ (@Sv_0613) August 23, 2021

Jeon Jungkook was included in Beyonce's 'Virgo Season Year Book'

I'M SCREAMINGGGG pic.twitter.com/QeQKUi41YF — Snoopy⁷? (@ot7eternalarmy) August 23, 2021

I had to come

No because this is for real ?

Beyonce added Jeon Jungkook in her Virgo season yearbook... proud is an understatement.. I'm literally the happiest today ?? pic.twitter.com/sDVwJ2cK9q — mou⁷ (@2seokmygem) August 23, 2021

Beyoncé put like 30 something ppl in her virgo season yearbook (most of them old and have had time to garner a lifetime’s worth of achievements) and one of them was 23 year old Jeon Jungkook ? — bebe ? BEYKOOK IS REAL (@jimihive) August 23, 2021

BTS Jungkook is only 23 and he is a part of that yearbook. The other names mentioned include Gloria Estefan, the Cuban singing legend, Jennifer Hudson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Idris Elba and others. All these people have worked for more than two decades while Jeon Jungkook has only 7 years of work experience behind him. Beyonce is a fan of Jeon Jungkook's songs like My Time. Also Read - Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Beyonce and more Bollywood and Hollywood beauties who spoke about their miscarriages – view pics