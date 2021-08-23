BTS: Jungkook becomes a part of Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook; ecstatic fans call it a 'legendary moment' - read tweets

BTS fans are celebrating and how. Over the years, the septet have found many admirers in the Western music industry like Taylor Swift, Madonna, Elton John and others. Now, Jungkook has come a part of Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook. The merchandise is available on her website. We can see a cute picture of baby Jungkook. While Queen Beyonce celebrates her birthday on September 4, the Euphoria singer turns a year older on September 1, 2021. Now, fans of Jungkook are thrilled to see him in that cute avatar in the Yearbook of the diva. Both of them are known for their powerful stage presence and people started drawing comparisons... Also Read - Hollywood news weekly rewind: BTS’ Butter achieves a milestone, Hugh Jackman undergoes skin biopsy on his nose and more
BTS Jungkook is only 23 and he is a part of that yearbook. The other names mentioned include Gloria Estefan, the Cuban singing legend, Jennifer Hudson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Idris Elba and others. All these people have worked for more than two decades while Jeon Jungkook has only 7 years of work experience behind him. Beyonce is a fan of Jeon Jungkook's songs like My Time.
