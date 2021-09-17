BTS: Jungkook becomes 'Lord Jeon Jungkook' after a Filipina actress gifts him souvenir plot of land in Scotland

BTS' Jungkook is one of the most loved idols globally. We saw how fans splurged on his birthday that fell on September 1, 2021. From the Americas to the Indian subcontinent, his birthday ads graced billboards and bus shelters. The handsome singer is known as the Golden Maknae, JK, Kookie and Bunny amongst fans. Well, there is going to one more addition. He is now Lord Jeon Jungkook. BTS has a lot of fans in the Philippines and one of them is the stunning singer-actress Ramona Thornes/Arci Munoz. She revealed on social media that she bought a piece of land in Scotland to celebrate Jungkook's birthday. Isn't that awesome? Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jin becomes Visual King on Forbes Korea, Kim Kardashian approves of Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker's relationship and more

She is now in the US and happily exploring places that sell BTS merch or display memorabilia related to the Korean septet. Arci Munoz posted a picture next to a statue of Kookie with a caption, "To: Lord #jeonjungkook It's better late than never!!! Happy birthday! Ya now a lord and ya own a piece of #scotland #bts #army."

The lady bought one square foot of land in the Highland Titles Nature Reserve as part of a fundraiser to preserve the natural habitat of Scotland. This gesture has earned Jungkook the new title of Lord Jeon Jungkook. As per the agreement, people can buy a souvenir plot of land on the Scottish Highland estate. When they do so, they can use the title of laird (landowner), lord, or lady. The spot is an absolutely stunning one. Check out the picture below...

BTS' Jungkook won't have any special rights or privileges but he does have a new title now. Last year, she bought some space in a forest reserve for Jimin on the occasion of his birthday. Arci Munoz's account shows her unfiltered love for Jungkook and the BTS members.

Jungkook and BTS fans are now waiting for the epic collaboration between Coldplay and the boy band. Jungkook has turned 24 and his fan mania is growing at a 1000x speed of late.