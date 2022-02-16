K-pop boy band BTS is killing it and how! They are climbing the ladder of success very swiftly with their fanbase increasing with each passing day. Their music has now grown internationally and fans known as ARMY is always charged up to get any update from the bond. Well, here is good news for all the fans of BTS member Jungkook. He has once again broken a record and achieved a great milestone with his song Stay Alive. Also Read - After Disha Patani, Blackpink singer Jennie Kim's pics in Calvin Klein lingerie break the Internet [VIEW PICS]

Stay Alive which has been produced by Suga has Jungkook's vocals. It is for BTS' webstoon 7Fates: Chakho. With this song, Jungkook became the only Asian artist to have got maximum number of followers on Spotify in the first 24 hours. He has made a record with 5,73,410 followers. Adding to this, he has also recorded more than 1 Million monthly listeners in one day with Stay Alive. As soon as Stay Alive made it to the internet, ARMY went berserk showering love on Jungkook and Suga. The song also remained to be at the top of several music charts in several countries. For example, it ruled iTunes Top Song Charts in 100 countries in 45 hours. Jungkook also managed to mark his solo debut on Billboard charts with Stay Alive under solo Hot Trending Songs entry.

Well, Jungkook is not referred to as the Golden Maknae of BTS for no reason. Maknae means the youngest member of a gang. He sure has many reasons to be happy. However, his bandmate V has tested positive for Coronavirus leading to a cause of concern for the rest.