BTS: Jungkook becomes the first Korean artist to achieve THESE 3 glorious milestones on Indian Music Charts with his song Stay Alive

Korean boy band BTS is pretty popular in India and honestly, we aren't much surprised to know that his song Stay Alive with Suga has gone viral in the country. So much that it has managed to top many music charts in India. ARMY (BTS fans) went crazy as soon as the song was dropped online and in India too, many are in love with Stay Alive. Jungkook has become the first Korean artist to the Top 3 on India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart. Plus, the song is also ruling Spotify India. Not just that he has also registered the biggest first week debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify India with Stay Alive. Also Read - BTS ARMY shares clips of Run BTS as they miss Jungkook, Jimin, Taehyung, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope being goofy and cute – view tweets

On Twitter, fans from India are celebrating this victory of Jungkook. ARMY is stating that they are very proud of Jungkook and are listening to Stay Alive on loop. Check out a few tweets below: Also Read - BTS: When Jimin-Jungkook had a nasty fight and patched things up in K-drama style in the rain!

With Stay Alive (Prod by Suga) Jungkook now hold the: —Biggest debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify India

— Highest debut on IMI chart by a Korean Soloist

—Biggest first week debut by a Korean soloist on Spotify India

— First Korean Soloist to enter the Top 5 of Spotify India — JUNGKOOK INDIA ?? | JK OST (@Jungkook__INDIA) February 21, 2022

INFO | Jungkook is the First and Only Korean Soloist to enter the Top 5 and Top 3 on India’s ?? IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart with Stay Alive at #3. Congratulations Jungkook ? #Jungkook #StayAlive (Prod by #Suga) pic.twitter.com/F1WzMoJr1x — JUNGKOOK INDIA ?? | JK OST (@Jungkook__INDIA) February 21, 2022

Top Debut of K-Pop soloist on IMI charts: 1 — Jungkook (#3) : Stay Alive (Prod Suga) I can't stop listening to #StayAlive song by #Jungkook (prod. #SUGA of @BTS_twt) pic.twitter.com/ElEQq8HWVw — JUNGKOOK INDIA ?? | JK OST (@Jungkook__INDIA) February 22, 2022

Jungkook has given his vocals to Stay Alive, a song produced by Suga for their webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. Have you heard it yet? Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Justin Bieber tests COVID-19 positive, BTS shrine in Japan, Chrissy Teigen confirms undergoing IVF and more