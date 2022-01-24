BTS: Jungkook calls Chipotle as Chicotle; here's how the Mexican food chain giant responded — view tweets

BTS and food go hand-in-hand. Though people talk about how hard K-Pop idols diet, these boys love their food a little too much. BTS was in Los Angeles for the four concerts at the SoFi stadium. They also shot for the James Corden's Crosswalk Concert in Los Angeles. It was quite an experience for ARMYs and fans who happened to see them there. Today, BTS has shared a video of Bangtan Bomb. In the video, it the meal time of the boys from the Crosswalk Concert. It looks like food was ordered from Chipotle for them. The Mexican fast food giant is known for its mouth-watering dishes like burritos, tacos, salad bowls and what not. Also Read - BTS X Pushpa: After Saami Saami and O Antava, now Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dance on Allu Arjun’s Srivalli

The boys were damn excited to see the food. Jungkook saw it and called it Chicotle. But he was very happy with the dish as he stuffed in mouthfuls. Even Jin went gaga over the rice bowl. Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope is also seen pouring in the sauce. In the video, Hobi tells Jeon Jungkook it is Chipotle. Well, fans love to see Jungkook eating. The baby of ARMYs is adorable especially when he sees food and snacks. This is how the Mexican fast food chain reacted to JK calling them Chicotle. They changed their Twitter name to Chicotle instead of Chipotle. Some months back, McDonald's also changed their Twitter name taking inspiration from JK's iconic Instagram handle name. Also Read - BTS: From Jungkook's pic with his dogs to Taehyung's selca with RM, Jin and J-Hope – 10 MUST-SEE fanarts

gm tannies — Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 23, 2022

IF JUNGKOOK SAID ITS CHICOTLE THEN ITS CHICOTLE?? THAT'S IT pic.twitter.com/RAnIjkDt1m — TanV? ia (@vantetekoo_) January 23, 2022

Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) changed their DN (display name) to "Chicotle" following the latest Bangtan B0mb, 'Lunch Time with Chipotle' ?? pic.twitter.com/5iX7gJ0b8e — BTS UK ARMY UNITE ⁷ (@BTSUKUNITE) January 23, 2022

build a branch for him in Korea RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/5upYoJgTvf — FK Lee ⁷ #StayAlive 2/11 (@LlVLikeABoss) January 23, 2022

the dn im cryingdbbf my jungoo babypic.twitter.com/7bgLHl0u3D — sena the super tuna lover⁷ (@iminbtsland) January 23, 2022

OMG Our adorable kookie ? — Ki⁷✨ (@KingsBTS_7) January 23, 2022

Jungkook said he wants to eat Chicotile everyday. You should have a branch in Korea.https://t.co/jXENFRP2OA — STAY ALIVE ♡ Honey_JK OST¹ (@7_luluchoya) January 23, 2022

Jungkook loved his burrito or rice bowl and said he wants to have it daily. Fans have told Chipotle to open a branch in Korea right now. The BTS members have their faves in the US. It is a known fact that Kim Taehyung is a Panda Express loyalist. Jin, SUGA, RM and Hobi love steak. Also Read - BTS' RM comforts ARMY with his words of wisdom but is all SHY to call a fangirl 'Honey'