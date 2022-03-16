BTS: Jungkook changes his Instagram username to something simple; ARMY is crying – here's why

When BTS members marked their official Instagram debuts, internet literally suffered a break down. Within minutes, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V and RM managed to get millions of followers. They are now among the most followed stars on social media. Out of all, it was Jungkook who had grabbed everyone's attention with his unique username. He had used alphabets instead of his name to create an account. Well, now, Jungkook has changed it to something simple. He has changed his username to Jungkook.97. ARMY, though happy, is expressing disappointment too. Fans are stating that they will miss Jungkook's unique username and it will go down in the history. Also Read - BTS x AP Dhillon: Jungkook and V's moves to Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi Si is a treat for all desi Bangtan fans

Jungkook changed his iconic username....I'll miss you user

abcdefghi_klmnopqrstuvwxyz ? — Sera⁸⁵廿?️ #OurActorYibo? (@sera_8597) March 16, 2022

JUNGKOOK CHANGED HIS INSTA USERNAME??????????? pic.twitter.com/MBNjrXdYf0 — yara⁷ ? (@stillwithtae7) March 16, 2022

Jungkook changed his leJindary username. Why? ? pic.twitter.com/Wo7jylY3BC — Caprice • _ • (@Caprice_Writes) March 16, 2022

searching for realizing it's

user alphabet jungkook.97 now pic.twitter.com/GrYKx0OGBg — sasa (@satastrophic) March 16, 2022

JUNGKOOK CHANGED HIS USERNAME?? pic.twitter.com/DEEgtc014e — Sid⁷ ? yoongi day ?? (@introbtspop) March 16, 2022

I will never die in peace if jungkook doesn't change his name back — sina⁷? lf moots (@backtoblu3side) March 16, 2022

#abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz is really the most iconic username & it'll remain in history & we'll miss it sm?bt really glad sm that JUNGKOOK changed his username to something easy cuz now non fans able to find his profile more easily & moreover its his account he is totally free — ᵃʳᵐʸˢᵗUJRʲᵏ⁹⁷ˢᵗᵃʸᵃˡⁱᵛᵉ ⁵.⁶ᴹ ²⁴.⁸ᴹ ¹ ²² ⁸¹ ⁸⁴ ⁸⁹ ⁹⁵ (@jjk_ujr_) March 16, 2022

Imagine again how the tag JungKook and abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz been trending? If they only added #StayAlive by #Jungkook prod by Suga and @BTS_twt, I guess it would count to keep the song on the top of the charts. Correct me if I'm wrong, please. Thanks — ?All_About_BTS? (@7All_About_BTS7) March 16, 2022

So how do you like Jungkook's new username? Are you missing his origial quirky name? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and tell us.