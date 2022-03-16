BTS: Jungkook changes his Instagram username to something simple; ARMY is crying – here's why

When BTS members marked their official Instagram debuts, internet literally suffered a break down. Within minutes, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Jin, V and RM managed to get millions of followers. They are now among the most followed stars on social media. Out of all, it was Jungkook who had grabbed everyone's attention with his unique username. He had used alphabets instead of his name to create an account. Well, now, Jungkook has changed it to something simple. He has changed his username to Jungkook.97. ARMY, though happy, is expressing disappointment too. Fans are stating that they will miss Jungkook's unique username and it will go down in the history. Also Read - BTS x AP Dhillon: Jungkook and V's moves to Brown Munde and Kehndi Hundi Si is a treat for all desi Bangtan fans
So how do you like Jungkook's new username? Are you missing his origial quirky name? Tweet to us at BollywoodLife and tell us. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Jimin ready for OST debut, Will Smith talks about infidelity in marriage and more
