BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - are going to make their proper solo debuts. They will be focusing a little more on their individual artistry as well alongside their artistry as BTS, the most popular Korean boy band in the world. And after J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's announcement about his album, the Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook, aka Jeon Jungkook has confirmed his first collaboration. And it's with Charlie Puth, called Left And Right. Also Read - BTS Chapter 2: What are Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, J-Hope and other Bangtan members' solo and group projects? ARMY, check this out

BTS Jungkook X Charlie Puth

For months now, a collaboration between BTS and Charlie Puth has been doing the rounds on social media and K-media. And it has been confirmed by the artists, officially, now. Jungkook and Charlie shared a video on TikTok announcing their collaboration on Left and Right. Charlie seems to ring up Jungkook and asks him to sing the verse. Jungkook sings. Later, we see Charlie instructing Jungkook on how to sing and JK follows. Jungkook does a little hop like a bunny, and we have to say, it's the cutest announcement video. Charlie also shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me?" Check it out here: Also Read - BTS taking a hiatus, break or disbanding? [Exclusive details]

What if Jungkook sang Left and Right with me? Pre-save link in bio. pic.twitter.com/cM77n5D9Ly — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) June 17, 2022

BTS ARMY reacts to Jungkook and Charlie's collab

So, ARMY is going berserk over Jungkook and Charlie Puth's song collaboration. They already had a hint about it as Charlie had been leaving no stone unturned about his next song, that is, Left and Right. In fact, it won't be wrong to say that he was the most excited one about Left and Right. Anyhoo, BTS ARMY is surely looking forward to Jungkook and Charlie Puth's song as it sounds so melodious. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - BTS has lost its direction? Leader RM makes shocking revelation after band announces indefinite hiatus

I’M SO EXCITED AAAAAA LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING#JungkookxCharliePuth pic.twitter.com/o1EULEfFlm — ?⁷ 아포방포 (@thrbtstwt) June 17, 2022

I knew yesss I can’t wait ???? — Iesha (@LovelyRosa_97) June 17, 2022

I can’t wait to hear this whole song!!!??♥️ — Lauren (@lauren_j90) June 17, 2022

Gooo charlieeee ??? thank you ✨? with Jk i’m cry — Emy ?? ApoBangpo ?? (@Emy_d_angel) June 17, 2022

LETS GOOO JKAYYY pic.twitter.com/H5zF1vQD1j — angel prince puppy lover (@kkyukirby) June 17, 2022

what is there was a music video for left and right ? pic.twitter.com/nrL26gIr3v — venus (@itsanotherscar) June 17, 2022

THIS IS GONNA BE A HIT SIR — ??? ? LEFT & RIGHT IS COMING! (@itriedmyguy) June 17, 2022

LEFT AND RIGHT IS COMING!#JungkookxCharliePuth pic.twitter.com/dk57TblnrH — Cata ? | Rt y ? al ?ᵎᵎ (@Lil_Mandarina) June 17, 2022

BTS Chapter 2

During the Dinner Festa, as the BTS members were talking, Jungkook shared that his project will be announced after Suga aka Min Yoongi. It seems, there has been some change in the plans. Or maybe, it was another mistranslation like the word ‘hiatus.’ Oh, btw, Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Left and Right is releasing on 24th June 2022.