BTS: Jungkook copies a song from 1996 in one go despite listening to it the first time and ARMY is totally impressed

K-pop band BTS consists of some highly talented singers and musicians. Be it RM, Jimin or golden maknae Jungkook - all of them are geniuses when it comes to music. Jungkook even demonstrated his music prowess during the Run BTS episode. The youngest member of the band managed to copy a song from 1996 just right despite listening it to the first time.

During the Run BTS episode, members were made to hear songs from 1996. For Jungkook it was Jeong by Young Turks Club. Fun fact is that this song had released in the year 1996, a year before Jungkook was even born. During the fun session, Jungkook even joked that he was in his dad when the song released. However, he still managed to ctach the beats and sing the song correctly. ARMY is totally impressed with it.

첨 듣는 낯선 노래 피치 한번 안 떨어뜨리고 완벽하게 소화해버리기 pic.twitter.com/P3PwvmJR8x — 꾹타민? (@kooktamin) September 21, 2021

Run BTS Ep.152 Jungkook singing his part of the song and sounding so beautiful pic.twitter.com/axQS2JNCdX — kookie (@jkpurpleubts) September 21, 2021

JIN and JUNGKOOK got their parts perfectly right on their first try of the song on

RUN BTS

Good job #JINKOOK

We love you #JINKOOK #JIN #JUNGKOOK @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/geYNEJF14I — Carol Villavicencio (@CarolVillavice9) September 21, 2021

Run BTS Ep.152 ? *focused listening*

? jungkook ??‍♂️

? *repeats the part of the song he just listened*

? correct

? *happy squeal* pic.twitter.com/hEPuAQIwKL — kookie (@jkpurpleubts) September 21, 2021

jungkook sings the song in that high pitch made me feel something pic.twitter.com/sGpUV2dYSC — yeen⁷♡ #MyUniverse 09.24 (@Rcooky_jjjk) September 21, 2021

He is indeed pretty talented, isn't he?

Meanwhile, the ARMY (BTS' fans) is gearing up for the release of My Universe that marks BTS' collaboration with Coldplay. It will hit the internet on September 24.