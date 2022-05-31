BTS: Jungkook deletes ALL his posts from Instagram; heartbroken ARMY wonder if everything is fine with the Golden Maknae [Read Tweets]

Unexpected things have happened, Jungkook aka BTS' Golden Maknae has deleted all of his Instagram posts and story highlights. Yes, you read that right! BTS ARMY is going bonkers trying to understand why the Stay Alive hitmaker would remove all of his posts from Instagram. BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Taehyung made their debuts on Instagram in December 2021. They took Instagram by storm. Also Read - Aamna Sharif reveals playing Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 affected her mental health

Jungkook deletes posts from Instagram?

Unlike his Hyungs, Jungkook as per ARMY had owned his Instagram account that he had created in 2016. However, like the rest of the BTS members, he had no posts on social media. BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook had a variety of content such as his boxing videos, and pictures from concerts that they did in Seoul, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. None of it can be seen on social media now. Jungkook still has a fan following of 40.4 million.

ARMY worries about Jungkook

A lot of theories have come forward on why Jungkook would have removed everything from his Instagram account. Some of the ARMYs are wondering if his account has been hacked. Others feel that JK has purposely removed everything after Sasaeng fans had followed him after he had reached the US. There are some of the ARMYs hoping that Jungkook could have just archived his post and not deleted all of them. Needless to say, ARMY is worried and wants to know if BTS' Golden Maknae is doing fine! An ARMY shared a video as the posts started disappearing. ARMYs found it to watch. Check out the tweets below:

As I witnessed Jungkook delete the entire Instagram post, I panicked and tried to tell him to stop, but I couldn't???

Hope you alright!! pic.twitter.com/yUngQsntt0 — Renee (@Renee95_JK) May 30, 2022

USER JUNGKOOK.97 WHAT WAS THE REASON NO WHAT WAS THE REASON I JUST WANT TO KNOW WHAT WAS THE REASON pic.twitter.com/9Ki6M79LpW — PROOF•06/10 (@btssjk7) May 30, 2022

He was stalked by sasaengs in NYC all the way up to his car and he's had enough so he said no more public access to my life — Sarah Dillinger (@ItsSarahDilli) May 30, 2022

I just can't watch this... It hurts terribly ???? But I would still understand if it's really him doing it but I'm scared of his account being hacked. The highlights also being deleted is a bit sus.. As long as it's him I'm ready to go through the pain of his blank ig acc.. — Monosoul (@MB_army97) May 30, 2022

NOOO!! Jungkookie...

Hope everything is well, Jungkook ♡ This is heartbreaking, devastating, but if JK feels it's necessary, we will trust him, we will support him. We love you, Jeon Jungkook! ♡ (Just really praying that he did not get hacked ?) pic.twitter.com/WrhAZAuMEI — KenDi⁷ (@TheGoldenKoo) May 30, 2022

delete or archive? who knows wonho did this last year, started afresh — Ayaz :) (@lifeistgreat) May 30, 2022

I will be mourning for next few days?

Jungkook's insta post will be missed. I will only able to heal if he drops something? pic.twitter.com/5WpuWO2HrI — shara (@shara1395) May 30, 2022

Noooooo?? it hurts so bad? my heart is broken??? もう見れないとか辛すぎる….保存しとくべきだった? — 横?proof 20220610⁷ (@kbch_p) May 31, 2022

Where is those people who always post they're cuddling him.. you guys could've stopped him ??? — _._horegallu_._ (@horegallu) May 30, 2022

Let's just hope he didn't delete them and just added them to Archive ? — ⟭⟬ Tᴀɴɴɪᴇ⁷ ⟭⟬ 22.06.10 ? (@marlene__army) May 30, 2022

I FEEL LIKE I'M WITNESSING A CRIME SCENE BUT I CAN'T DO SHIT ? THE HORROR pic.twitter.com/dpFr6jflBb — piu• (@SWUIBIAN) May 30, 2022

This is so painful to watch plsss ?? u all hear my heart breaking??? pic.twitter.com/yUeJHHMYKi — shrey⁷?ᵖʳᵒᵒᶠ (@bangtans_bff) May 30, 2022

I was in class and my heart stopped and I thought it was a joke from my friend pic.twitter.com/LYNrvQfmYu — whit you (@dome21097) May 30, 2022

BTS in the US for Anti-Asian hate and racism

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are in the US to meet with the president Joe Biden. They will be discussing the hate crimes against Asians. They will also be celebrating AANHPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) heritage month.

BTS Proof

BTS will be dropping their anthology album Proof. It's releasing on 10th June 2022.