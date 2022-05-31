BTS: Jungkook deletes ALL his posts from Instagram; heartbroken ARMY wonder if everything is fine with the Golden Maknae [Read Tweets]

Unexpected things have happened, Jungkook aka BTS' Golden Maknae has deleted all of his Instagram posts and story highlights. Yes, you read that right! BTS ARMY is going bonkers trying to understand why the Stay Alive hitmaker would remove all of his posts from Instagram. BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Taehyung made their debuts on Instagram in December 2021. They took Instagram by storm. Also Read - Aamna Sharif reveals playing Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 affected her mental health
Jungkook deletes posts from Instagram?
Unlike his Hyungs, Jungkook as per ARMY had owned his Instagram account that he had created in 2016. However, like the rest of the BTS members, he had no posts on social media. BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook had a variety of content such as his boxing videos, and pictures from concerts that they did in Seoul, Las Vegas and Los Angeles. None of it can be seen on social media now. Jungkook still has a fan following of 40.4 million.
ARMY worries about Jungkook
A lot of theories have come forward on why Jungkook would have removed everything from his Instagram account. Some of the ARMYs are wondering if his account has been hacked. Others feel that JK has purposely removed everything after Sasaeng fans had followed him after he had reached the US. There are some of the ARMYs hoping that Jungkook could have just archived his post and not deleted all of them. Needless to say, ARMY is worried and wants to know if BTS' Golden Maknae is doing fine! An ARMY shared a video as the posts started disappearing. ARMYs found it to watch. Check out the tweets below:
BTS in the US for Anti-Asian hate and racism
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are in the US to meet with the president Joe Biden. They will be discussing the hate crimes against Asians. They will also be celebrating AANHPI (Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander) heritage month.
BTS Proof
BTS will be dropping their anthology album Proof. It's releasing on 10th June 2022.
