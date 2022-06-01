BTS: Jungkook deletes IG posts AGAIN; goes to Timezone with Jimin, J-Hope and H.E.R [Watch videos]

BTS member Jungkook has deleted all his Instagram posts again because he was dissatisfied with the layout of his new IG feed. ARMY is going bonkers. Meanwhile, Jungkook is busy playing basketball with Jimin, J-Hope and H.E.R in the Gamezone.