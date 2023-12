BTS member Jungkook is the darling of ARMY. The Golden Maknae will be leaving on December 11, 2023 for his mandatory military service. He has already shaved off his head. Jungkook did a long Live with ARMY before leaving for the place. The main vocalist of BTS did something very unexpected. He said there were sasaengs in front of his house, and swore at them. He said it was creepy. While ARMY is shocked they also feel it is just human that Jungkook calls out such people. He is facing issues with stalkers for a long time. We remember when someone sent food to his home. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook and a 10-year-old fan's loved-up exchange will leave every ARMY envious [Watch]

?: There are sasaengs in front my home too nowadays

?: Stop coming, you bas**rds, ssh– tsk pic.twitter.com/x5KRm81oXR — ?⁷ (@JlNSONYEONDAN) December 8, 2023

Jungkook spills details on his pet Doberman Bam

Jungkook said he would like to see Bam once before he leaves for the military. When someone asked him if he had abandoned Bam, he said why would be do that and asked if the person was insane. ARMY was livid with the one who asked this question.

*reads a comment* “did you abandon bam?” jungkook: are you crazy? are you crazy? do you know how much i miss him? pic.twitter.com/SDdgHsCBH9 — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) December 8, 2023

He said once he is back in 2025, his TikTok will be full of Bam. He said that while he does not have Instagram, Bam might just get one. He said that he meets Mingyu quite often. He also said that Bam when he was younger was not comfortable around strange people. Jungkook said they have made many songs which they'll play for ARMY when they're back.

Two days back, Jungkook, Taehyung, RM and Jimin did a live together. The boys have told fans not to crowd the place where the enlistment will happen.