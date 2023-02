After months of being away from social media, Jungkook made a superb comeback. He did a Live for more than four hours. In true Jungkook style, he also sang a number of songs like J-Hope's Arson, Wildflower, Epik High's Air Bag, New Jeans songs and others. Fans went gaga as Bam too made an appearance with his pet dad. Jungkook who enjoyed a glass of beer during the live said that he had been resting at home. He also said that he missed ARMYs so he did this unauthorized live with them. The best part was when he got Taehyung with him to do one Insta live. Also Read - BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden Maknae has cutest reaction as a little girl at Qatar mall treats him to his iconic line

the way jungkook was hugging bam ? pic.twitter.com/G2d6ve3RR1 — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) February 1, 2023

Fans found it adorable as he professed his love for Namjoon once said. He said that he found him too cool, and thanked him for being the reason why he joined Big Hit Music. Later, Namjoon joined the live. He told ARMYs that he was bit drunk. After telling Jungkook that he loved him and always wanted to be happy, he said Jungkook marry me. This is how it went... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook's birthday celebrations kick off; Pakistan, Korea, Philippines ring in Jungkook Day with art and social work [View Pics]

?ahh namjoon hyung-

?ah..im rly.. i wonder what my life would be like if namjoon hyung's not there?

?namjoonie hyung..that..if he didnt filmed that video long time ago, my life would've been different 180degree

?namjoon hyung's a savior..savior..

?my savior https://t.co/pxS4FeHvNe pic.twitter.com/gFXhYMIeI4 — 찜라 (@mandakkoo) February 1, 2023

? jk marry me

? yes hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim i love you hyungnim pic.twitter.com/Z1BoMgVNKP — ? Chipillow⁷⟭⟬ ??? (@chipillow) February 1, 2023

This was not all. A fan told Jungkook that she did like to marry him. He asked her to rethink her decision saying that he was not an easy man to handle. Well, the maknae has grown up! Also Read - BTS' Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook named the Most Famous K-pop Idol in the US; here's why the Golden Maknae is so popular

? marrying me? but can you handle me? im not someone that's easy to handle — 미니융 ? (@miiniyoongs) February 1, 2023

Hanggang ngayon po kinikilig parin ako taekook ??? pic.twitter.com/Uu9CRxhhPn — ekaaaa?? (@ekacruz4) February 2, 2023

Well, the live was a huge affair. ARMY is thankful to every translator that stayed up for more than four hours for international fans. Jungkook did not confirm anything about Grammys 2023.