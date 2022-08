BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Junkook has sent ARMY into a meltdown with his latest picture on the official Twitter handle of Big Hit. Jungkook has been quite active on Instagram until now and this update on Twitter has come as a shock for the BTS ARMY. Jungkook dropped a hazy, blurry picture of himself on Big Hit's official Twitter handle for BTS. It's an extreme close-up of his face. ARMY is shocked beyond words after looking at JK in that avatar. Also Read - BTS: Jimin reveals THIS member is the best masseur amongst the Bangtan Boys – ARMY, can you guess?

Jungkook turns a vampire?

Talking about Jungkook's picture that HYBE dropped on Twitter, JK has long hair, red eyes, and reddish lips. He has a ruffled collar shirt as well. The eyebrow piercing is also being noticed by the ARMY. All in all, Jungkook is giving out the vibes of some novella. ARMY has called him a vampire due to his look in the picture. The caption of the tweet says, "Me, Myself, and Jung Kook." There are hashtags Photo Folio and Editor JK. Folio usually consists of a collection of drawings, documents, etc. that represent a person's, especially an artist's, work and it seems Jungkook has been the editor for the image as well. BTS is always the biggest trend in Hollywood news.

ARMY goes berserk after seeing Jungkook's picture

Though a blurry picture, BTS ARMY is going crazy over how hot Jungkook looks. It's especially his red eyes, red lips and white skin which is giving out a vampire kind of effect to Jungkook. He has indeed opened a thirst trap for the ARMY on Twitter. They are going berserk. Check out the tweets here:

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK IS THIS?????? — hani⁷ (@itsbtszone) August 11, 2022

I'm scared to think about what gonna happen next ?‍?

No more sleep! — Johighness⁷⟭⟬ (@DrJeje25) August 11, 2022

AM I SEEING THIS RIGHT ?? RED EYES AND THE RED LIP WITH THE RUFFLEDNECK WHAT ??? pic.twitter.com/B4pz9geAc1 — soft koo pics (@jksdgie) August 11, 2022

Was is das what the.... Ommmmg I.. JUNG JUNGKOOK... ?????

I.. I... Am to stunned to speak.. ?? Me, Myself, and

Jung Kook??? #Photo_Folio​ #Editor_JK?? — ???⩜⃝? (@Sophie_Woit) August 11, 2022

me myself and the hill im throwing myself down on — 소라 ⁷ そら ?️‍? (@tteokminnie) August 11, 2022

Jungkook in his twilight era what is going on nsnsjsjsjejwjwj pic.twitter.com/aNHaXgEilf — niki⁷ (@Taeisjiminbaby) August 11, 2022

RED EYES AND THE RED LIP OMG JUNGKOOK!!?? pic.twitter.com/1OJRsEq48a — palak⁷ (@Palak_952) August 11, 2022

whatcha up to ? — fatima (@fatimafarha_) August 11, 2022

JUNGKOOK'S EYEBROW PIERCING.... it's an old shoot ahaahahah pic.twitter.com/TcF2S4VcvU — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) August 11, 2022

bestie we need more context — ????? ☽ (@lilacnamjoonie) August 11, 2022

Jungkook's solo projects

BTS Jungkook worked with Charlie Puth on a single called Left and Right. Furthermore, he also worked on a single, Bad Decisions by Benny Blanco and Snoop Dogg alongside the rest of the vocal line of BTS - Jin (Kim Seokjin), Jimin (Park Jimin) and V (Kim Taehyung). Well, we'll do our fair share of guesswork here and we may be wrong too. As y'all know, BTS has been actively involved in the making of Webtoon 7 Fates: Chakho. It's returning soon. Could this be Zeha's look? Or it might be a hint at Jungkook's solo project and if that is so, then something major is coming up!