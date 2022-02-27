BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is trending on social media! Well, BTS aka the Bangtan Boys are exploring Instagram lately. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, have been on a break from their hectic schedules, chilling, relaxing and exploring places they had been wanting to visit. However, mostly, they have been enjoying their time sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. Now, recently, Jungkook conducted an AMA, however, it was not what it seemed. Jungkook was hungry and wanted to eat spicy stir-fried chicken. And hence, he took to his social media handle and asked for recommendations of places to eat Dakgalbi or spicy stir-fried chicken. Jungkook posted three such AMA question posts on Instagram and ARMY is going bonkers over his cuteness. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's romantic dance on BTS' song and more

Jungkook first wrote, "Please recommend a place where they make delicious *dakgalbi*" Next, he posted, "Can't decide," stating that he couldn't decide which place to go. ARMYs would have flooded him with recommendations. Finally, when he decided on which place to visit, Jungkook posted, "I’ve decided. I’m on my way." Now, those who know to rea Hangul/Korean knew what JK was asking for. However, a lot of ARMYs who aren't familiar with the language posted their feelings for the Golden Maknae of BTS. The ARMYs who have been translating Jungkook's Instagram stories had been sharing that the My Universe and Permission To Dance wrote everything cutely. And ARMY is going bonkers. Check out ARMYs reactions on Jungkook's Instagram stories below: Also Read - Ukraine-Russia crisis: BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station before an ad for J-Hope's birthday; ARMYs send support messages

Jungkook Instagram Stories: ? : Please recommend a place where they make delicious *dakgalbi*

? : Can't decide

? : I’ve decided. I’m on my way pic.twitter.com/ShLHoyVBhh — Jungkook Asia - STAY ALIVE LOCKDOWN (@JungkookAsia__) February 27, 2022

I wouldn’t like to be jungkook on Instagram right now lol ? I can imagine some of the replies ??? pic.twitter.com/XCsAdlBT1m — ???????? ????? ♡︎ ?? 마켄지 (@Jungkooktweetss) February 27, 2022

the way jeon jungkook dilemma what and where he want to eat on instagram >~< i can imagine his face ? — 라 (@gcfjeonjk0) February 27, 2022

Jungkook being the most endearing human being on Instagram AGAIN but this time about dak-galbi and also writing cutely AGAIN. My heart is overflowing with so much love he's so precious ? pic.twitter.com/JhdWwY0NJk — JUNGKOOK VOTING TEAM #StayAlive (@JJK_VotingTeam) February 27, 2022

the amount of "written cutely" after any translation of what jungkook said on instagram i might just break down — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) February 27, 2022

Not me replying to Jungkook's instagram stories as if my life depended on it :') — ces ? ? (@kimchiscart) February 27, 2022

Me pretending I know what Jungkook is asking in his Instagram stories like I definitely can read it guys lol — gabriela ? (@timeskipkozume) February 27, 2022

#Jungkook is asking for a place to eat delicious dak-galbi on his instagram story then বলেছে কোথায় যাবে সেটা সিদ্ধান্ত নিতে পারছেনা, এবং অবশেষে সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে কোন রেস্টুরেন্টে যাবে pic.twitter.com/DnWm8ujbfj — MoU (@izahan387) February 27, 2022

No one but me confessing my Love, When Jungkook used Question box for the First time on Instagram?? pic.twitter.com/xHHr0Qznyy — Syeda BinteZainab⁷ ??? GWS Iqrar Bhaiya?? (@BinteZainab33) February 27, 2022

After Jungkook's Instagram story of him asking recommendations for a restaurant that makes delicious "dak galbi" (spicy chicken stir fry), "jungkook" is trending now Worldwide at #27. "Jungkookie" and "Written Cutely" are also trending!!!@BTS_twt #jungkook pic.twitter.com/qIzPZNWPnC — ???????? ????? (@jkmediaupdate) February 27, 2022

Good morning… i never ever thought Jungkook will do a Q&A session on Instagram ???? I hope he had a delicious meal ? pic.twitter.com/u2r7YUrQYU — ShabnurJK ⁷ ?? Busy (@JeonS_bts) February 27, 2022

#JK is having his lunch now. ? ? #Jungkook Instagram story update asking for restaurant recommendation for Dak Galbi ( Korean Spicy Chicken Stir Fry ) as he can’t decide.

??20220227 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/HGZ684g1MD — MyYummyEgg2??? (@YummyEgg_2) February 27, 2022

Why is Jungkook using the question box on Instagram to update us ? what a cutie he’s not even asking a question anymore — BSUfilms (@BsUfilms) February 27, 2022

the way jungkook use the question feature in instagram omg why is he so adorable <//3 — nochu⁷ (@koomolypy) February 27, 2022

Jungkook using the question sticker on his instagram story for the first time to ask if anyone knows a place where dakgalbi is tasty WHY IS HE SO CUTE I CAN’T DO THIS — XxX (@jjkluhv) February 27, 2022

not my aunt messaging me to wake up on instagram because jungkook posted a question on his story dbdnndkdkdks — lex⁷ (@sonyeondayum) February 27, 2022

why does 33M bitches follow jungkook on instagram LET ME TALK TO HIM ALONEEEEE I SHOULD BE THE ONLY ONE ANSWERING HIS QUESTIONS pic.twitter.com/iPqXZ5Qo3h — can⁷ (@jkzpop) February 27, 2022

Jungkook doing story questions ? RIP his instagram notifs — mrs. abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz ? (@PETTYFREQUENCY) February 27, 2022

Interestingly, ARMYs had dug up info of Jungkook's Instagram account when they made their debuts on the social networking app. It seems he owned his Instagram account from 2016. When looked up on his account deets, Jungkook's date of joining of Instagram read, "22nd March 2016."