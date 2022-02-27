BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is trending on social media! Well, BTS aka the Bangtan Boys are exploring Instagram lately. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, have been on a break from their hectic schedules, chilling, relaxing and exploring places they had been wanting to visit. However, mostly, they have been enjoying their time sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. Now, recently, Jungkook conducted an AMA, however, it was not what it seemed. Jungkook was hungry and wanted to eat spicy stir-fried chicken. And hence, he took to his social media handle and asked for recommendations of places to eat Dakgalbi or spicy stir-fried chicken. Jungkook posted three such AMA question posts on Instagram and ARMY is going bonkers over his cuteness. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Rosie O'Donnell's public apology, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's romantic dance on BTS' song and more
Jungkook first wrote, "Please recommend a place where they make delicious *dakgalbi*" Next, he posted, "Can't decide," stating that he couldn't decide which place to go. ARMYs would have flooded him with recommendations. Finally, when he decided on which place to visit, Jungkook posted, "I’ve decided. I’m on my way." Now, those who know to rea Hangul/Korean knew what JK was asking for. However, a lot of ARMYs who aren't familiar with the language posted their feelings for the Golden Maknae of BTS. The ARMYs who have been translating Jungkook's Instagram stories had been sharing that the My Universe and Permission To Dance wrote everything cutely. And ARMY is going bonkers. Check out ARMYs reactions on Jungkook's Instagram stories below: Also Read - Ukraine-Russia crisis: BTS fan shares heart-wrenching picture of people taking cover at Kyiv Metro Station before an ad for J-Hope's birthday; ARMYs send support messages
Interestingly, ARMYs had dug up info of Jungkook's Instagram account when they made their debuts on the social networking app. It seems he owned his Instagram account from 2016. When looked up on his account deets, Jungkook's date of joining of Instagram read, "22nd March 2016."
