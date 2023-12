BTS, the K-Pop group is now all in the military. Today, Jungkook and Jimin have enlisted in the military. Fans are very emotional. The two will go inside the camp as part of a buddy programme. Jungkook did a final live with ARMYs before he got inside. Jimin also came online. Yesterday, we saw some pics shared by the sister of Kim Namjoon. She shared a family photo of the Kim family. She also posted their pics from dinner. Kim Namjoon has a younger sister whom the rapper said he loves to annoy. The message shared by the brother of Jungkook is also very emotional. Also Read - BTS: RM and V enlist for the military; Top 11 pics from their farewell that will make you emotional

Namjoon's sister IG story! ? "Stay healthy!!" Kim family is so cute!! ?? pic.twitter.com/LX9M8asZjc — girl_in_luv (@army_in_luv_97) December 11, 2023

BTS: Jungkook brother shares a message

The brother of Jungkook said he was filled with the same emotions as ten years back. As we know, a young teen Jungkook left his home in Busan to join Big Hit Entertainment. He literally grew up with the BTS members. In the pic, we can see Jungkook trimming his hair on his own. Take a look at the pic...

Jungkook photo (via his brother’s instagram) “Seeing the training center entrance ceremony, I was reminded of 10 years ago and it felt somewhat strange. Take care and see you soon” pic.twitter.com/PBhg03KUUx — Golden Times (@JJK_Times) December 12, 2023

Jungkook’s brother posted this on his ig story and said he remembered himself 10 years ago and felt strange ? He also said take care and see you soon ? pic.twitter.com/ezp1vNjXyE — ? ネッシャ ??? (@angel_HeMaYa) December 12, 2023

BTS members RM and Taehyung got farewell from Jin and Hobi

BTS members RM and Taehyung went inside yesterday. Jin, SUGA and J-Hope took off from their service to see the two off to the Nonsen military base. ARMYs did not crowd the area as it is supposed to be a special occasion for new recruits and their families.