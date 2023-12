BTS fans are loving every bit of the documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. The seven members of BTS have revealed a lot of things in the video. From the struggle of their trainee days to how Namjoon ensured that everyone listened to a lot of music from every genre. Jungkook has spoken about how as a young man he did not get much opportunities to eat tasty food. We know that in the past he said that his mother was not a good cook. Some fans felt that he was making fun of her cooking once said. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook does epic live with ARMY days ahead of enlisting; swears at sasaengs and reveals adorable details about Bam

Take a look at the video of Jungkook and Usher's Standing Next To You



Fans furious with his mother being dragged in social media Also Read - BTS' Jungkook and a 10-year-old fan's loved-up exchange will leave every ARMY envious [Watch]

Some ARMYs have made fun of his mother as 'That Lady' after Jungkook said that he did not get to eat a lot of good food. Well, it is a known fact that they had to adhere to very strict diets. Fans are upset that some are poking fun of Jungkook's mom on social media. It is a known fact that he is very close to his parents. He has got his artistic side from his mom and dad. Take a look at some angry reactions from fans... Also Read - BTS' Jungkook turns shy as Jimmy Fallon brings up his sleeping picture from Weverse Live; says, 'Armys like it' [Watch]

Trending Now

Some disgusting armys don’t only normalized making fun of jungkook but also dragging and disrespecting Jungkook’s family … this has been the trend inside this fandom… the overused unfunny “jokes” as defense .. it’s utterly disrespectful. .. disgusting. And what’s more… pic.twitter.com/3ZL1w5dyZA — JK DAILYʲᵏ (@Daily_JKUpdate) December 19, 2023

Theres a saying “I can joke on my family, but once an outsider tries to its a different story”. Theres rights you have w/ someone ur close to. Jungkook has those rights w/ his mom, army does not have that right beyond what Jk said. Some of u r way going too far. Know your place? — Park Chelsea⁷- G?LDEN-ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ - FACE?? (@parkchels0613) December 19, 2023

Army calling Jungkook’s mom “that lady” and mocking her like she’s some K-poppie they have beef with? Pitting his parents against the members? This cannot be real behavior. Know that he would burn all the members combined to keep his parents warm. Now cry. pic.twitter.com/CEUZGY3lYS — Sea⁷ ᵇʸ ʲᵏ | GOLDEN LOCKDOWN | (@jeonforeva) December 19, 2023

Whoever the celebrity, whoever, the idol, their families are not to be brought into conversation, specially if you are going to talk sh** about them, about people you know absolutely nothing about. Jungkook's mom/parents deserve the utmost respect as people! — Kookie Koo ?ᴱᴿᴬ (@Fernand59802220) December 19, 2023

How can @dulseokbangtan address her mom as "that lady" & getting so many likes from the fd? & who told her that Jungkook bcm foodie & eats like that coz her mother failed to cook for him tasty food? She is sooo dumb & has toxic mentality. https://t.co/3mSk2coOEW — ?Polaris (@ttuuvvgh) December 19, 2023

Jungkook and Jimin have enrolled together in the military base. A lot of throwback content of BTS is now on social media. Jungkook left his home very early in life to pursue his career as a singer.