BTS' Golden maknae Jungkook has been in the news for many reasons. He gave Indian BTS fans a reason to celebrate when he vibed to Naatu Naatu from RRR on his Weverse Live. Later, he revealed that he was stressed because of the visit of sasaeng outside his gym. ICYMI, Jungkook spotted people waiting to see him when he stepped out of the gym. He said he understood that fans loved him immensely but as a human he too was entitled to some privacy. ARMYs have been calling out fellow members who follow sasaengs saying that stalking can be extremely harmful for the boys. We know that K-Pop idols have suffered immensely due to invasion of privacy in earlier times.

Now, it has come to the fore that J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok will be part of a music show featuring Jay Park. The Korean-American singer had earlier faced flak for some of his lyrics which were deemed to be anti-Islam and racist. Jay Park later apologized saying that he was sorry and will be more conscious in the future about fans. When Jungkook's pic with Jay Park from his studio had come out, many fans had called out the Golden Maknae. They felt disappointed. Some even accused Jay Park of trying to gain clout with the presence of the BTS member. There has been no such outcry after this announcement of J-Hope came out. Fans who have Jungkook as their bias and solo stans now want an apology for him...

we will NEVER forget y’all trending a hashtag worldwide & giving thousands of likes to tweets “joking” about jk being physically abvsed and y’all trying to label him as rcist over one photo btw #jhopehostagesituation pic.twitter.com/6Nw3nBT5it — z (@jeonfame) March 6, 2023

and what did armys get out of insulting Jk & trending a disrespectful # to the point even jay park himself noticed & articles were written about it? you hyp0critical b!tch#jhopeheldhostage #jhopehostagesituation

Jhope's been hanging out and working with RACISTS for years now, including Crush, but you btches are still denying the obvious.#jhopehostagesituation #jhopeheldhostage

Jungkook and J-Hope both have been called out by some sections of fans for collaborating with people who were allegedly racist. Crush made news for one fan incident and put up a note on social media.