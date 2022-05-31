BTS is one of the most loved bands. ARMY really love and respect them. Now, the fans what a bit concerned when Jungkook deleted all posts Instagram account. They were worried for his safety and health. Now, they were relieved when Jungkook featured in J-Hope's IG story. J-Hope shared a video in which Jungkook’s voice can be heard in the background as they eat food. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Photographer denies clicking Johnny’s pic used as evidence to prove he was abused by the Aquaman actress

He says, "Even when I take pictures of food, there's nothing I do with it." So the ARMY is taking the video as a way of J-Hope showing them that all is well with Jungkook.

Talking about Jungkook's Instagram account, he has 40.5 million followers on Instagram. He follows 7 accounts which include BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, V, Jin, J-Hope and BTS Official.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s Stay Alive recently surpassed over 100 million streams on Spotify. He became the fastest Korean/ Kpop male soloist to have achieved this feat in just 89 days. The TaeKook Global had tweeted, “'Stay Alive' by Jungkook (prod. Suga) has now surpassed 100 Million Streams on Spotify, making it the Fastest K-OST & Solo Song by a Korean Male Act (89 days) to achieve this milestone in the said platform. Congratulations Jungkook! #StayAlive100M.” ARMY was obviously delighted.

?| 'Stay Alive' by Jungkook (prod. Suga) has now surpassed 100 Million Streams on Spotify, making it the Fastest K-OST & Solo Song by a Korean Male Act (89 days) to achieve this milestone in the said platform. Congratulations Jungkook!#StayAlive100M pic.twitter.com/XC6COPP9rU — TKG (@TheTKGlobal) May 11, 2022

Well, we hope he keeps breaking new records and soon starts posting on Instagram. It’s not nice to see his account with no posts at all.