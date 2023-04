BTS ARMY is loving how Jungkook has made fans a part of his daily life. From washing dishes on his Weverse Live to making noodles and folding his laundry, he has said that he feels calm when is with fans after an hectic day. BTS Jungkook has been sharing his recipes on Weverse. He showed fans how to make spicy noodles by combining a couple of sauces. He also did a Live yesterday where he made buckwheat noodles with a perilla oil sauce and topped it with some seasoned seaweed. Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung joins LIVE to flaunt his fluffy morning hair; reveals passing out drunk after watching Dream with Jungkook

CHEF JUNGKOOK TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Jungkook told fans that he would share pics of Suyuk made by him. Well, it looks like he has made it at home. Suyuk is basically thin slices of boiled pork. Koreans have it with sauces or wrapped in kimchi. Jungkook shared a picture where we can see that he has plated the Suyuk on a wooden board. It looks like the one made by Min Yoongi aka SUGA and gifted to members. He has placed two sauces with it, and some stir fried veggies or kimchi. Take a look...

ARMY IMPRESSED WITH JUNGKOOK'S COOKING

Jungkook's noodle preparations have impressed ARMYs. He is a fan of perilla oil though he does not consume it much. The vocalist likes his food spicy. We have seen In The Soop that BTS members love his cooking. Take a look at some of the reactions on ARMY Twitter....

Jeon Jungkook is the most talented maknae of BTS. Of late, members have been sharing their lives more openly with fans. Agust D album D DAY is a kind of catharsis for the rapper who has bared his heart for fans.