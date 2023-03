BTS fans are having a packed time. With JHope also leaving for enlistment, hearts are heavy. But talking about content, people are literally struggling to keep pace with the developments. From Seokjin aka Jin's message in the morning to the release of SoYoon and Namjoon's song Smoke Sprite, there is a lot. Now, Jungkook is also doing a live. Starting from the song, Namjoon aka RM has composed and written the song. SoYoon is one of the main artistes of the Korean independent music scene. Fans have gone crazy about the lyrics written by Namjoon. Take a look at some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS: Jungkook deletes his Instagram; reveals why he quit the social media app on new LIVE

Uh baby welcome to my favorite place 가사도 섹시한데 비주얼도 ㅈㄴ 좋아,, pic.twitter.com/bmAdCYZcEM — 단팥? (@RM91227) March 14, 2023

“honey what you doing in my bes? uh baby welcome to my favorite place”. and why would you start your verse like that huh kim namjoon? WHY??? pic.twitter.com/jNDAejeKhH — ?? (@hobistateofmind) March 14, 2023

RM in the ‘Smoke Spite’ MV directed by Leesuho pic.twitter.com/unA1fSbaGd — army film club (@0613frames) March 14, 2023

“i swear to god you don’t need to be mine, just hit you right” AND I SWEAR TO GOD IM LOSING MY MIND NAMJOON WHAT THE FUCK — jo, ? (@jkkmono) March 14, 2023

Now, Jungkook has also come live. He has been doing Vlives frequently much to the delight of ARMY. The Golden Maknae of BTS was asked to talk in English. He is making a lot of efforts. Jungkook said he was not a good student so studying languages is a lot harder for him. But he said he is doing his best. He said Mahal Ko Kayo much to the delight of Philippines fans.

Jungkook live: “where is bam?” Bamie is still at the training center. I’m so sorry but he’s so good with people and doesn’t really get stressed. Wait, he’s kinda like me? He also has skin issues like me but he’s doing well now. ??#JUNGKOOK #Jungkooklive #JUNGKOOKANDBAM #JK pic.twitter.com/9qRfrgWwwm — Ayat?JK⁹⁷?On The Street (@7btskook) March 14, 2023

My man read two of my comments today! Jungkook, your English is so cute oh my god! Where's bam!! I love this man more than anything! #jungkooklive #JUNGKOOK #JungkookInstagram #taekook #BTSArmy pic.twitter.com/I9sIqosseA — Shivi (@Shivi79765239) March 14, 2023

Look how hard for him and he said if turned the time he going to tell the past jungkook study well if not study just learn English and Korean well ???? my baby carrot #JUNGKOOK poor baby and he said i meet good people they always take a good place @BTS_twt #방탄소년단정국 pic.twitter.com/wl1BPOO8m6 — JANANI⁷.KHJ ?‍? (@LUVJANANI) March 14, 2023

Jungkook is surely winning hearts. These late night drinks with ARMY is proving to be a treat. He also said that Bam is doing better than before. Fans were happy to hear that!

