BTS Jungkook gets a shout-out from Netflix India for being a Twenty Five Twenty One fan

BTS Jungkook is a K-Drama lover. With all the BTS boys coming on Instagram, we get a peek into their daily lives. Jungkook who is resting after the concerts was busy watching the show Twenty Five Twenty One. The K-Drama is one of the top rated ones even in India. He shared a clip from the show on his Insta stories. In the video, we can see the two leads, Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk. Netflix India tweeted that they were happy to watch the show with none other than BTS maknae Jeon Jungkook.

Telling everyone I watched Twenty Five Twenty One with Jungkook today ? — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 15, 2022

Fans will treasure the memory as we could hear Jungkook's laugh as he watched the show. BTS ARMY absolutely adores Jungkook's giggles. The show is about a teen fencer who has big ambitions. She meets a chaebol heir turned journalist who is trying to rebuild his life. It is a coming-of-age romance. This was the last thing he shared before he changed his Instagram ID to Jungkook. 97 from user alphabet.

Until now, I'm so inlove with jungkook laughing while watching #TwentyFiveTwentyOne HAHAHHAHAHA JUNGKOOK-AH! #JUNGKOOK — fangurl (@KarSeth29733140) March 16, 2022

#Jungkook Instagram Story Update ? Omooo! He's watching #TwentyFiveTwentyOne ?? Can't imagine Kim Tae Ri's reaction if she knew about this, since she's a #BTS Fan ☺️ pic.twitter.com/JfhcKK0bBC — Hyung (@HyungnimTwt) March 16, 2022

The actress of the show is a huge BTS fan. Jeon Jungkook is known to be a K-Drama fan like other BTS members. His fave drama is Hotel Del Luna that stars his reported crush, Korean singer-actress IU. RM is very fond of Sweet Home and Sky Castle. On the other hand, J-Hope swears by the romantic shows like Crash Landing On You, and When The Camellia Blooms. Kim Taehyung is more into movies nowadays.