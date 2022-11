Jungkook of BTS performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday night. And Jungkook's performance is still widely discussed everywhere. Jungkook collaborated with Fahad Al Kubaisi, a Qatari singer and record producer for the new Football World Cup song. Ever since Dreamers' song was released and more so after Jungkook performed Dreamers at Qatar's Al Bayt stadium, it has been the talk of the town. And now, there's more to it. Jungkook is being compared to the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson. Yes, you read that right. Tweets have surfaced wherein a lot of people drew comparisons between the two of them. Also Read - BTS Jungkook x FIFA World Cup 2022: French radio show refers to the music superstar as 'Virgin Korean'; angry ARMY slams the host

Jungkook gets compared with Michael Jackson for FIFA performance

Hollywood News is buzzing right now with FIFA World Cup 2022, Jungkook and his performance at the opening ceremony. The ceremony took place two days ago and it is still buzzing hot and discussed amongst the fans. Jungkook was seen in an all black outfit and fans soon went crazy. BTS ARMY was brimming with pride on seeing Jungkook perform on the global stage all by himself. And some have compared (not so) little Koo, the Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook with the legendary pop icon Michael Jackson. Yes, you read that right. Check out the tweets here:

Jungkook has the Michael Jackson stage presence and he is a good human being. That is why FIFA wanted him. — DrSquishy (@DrSquishy) November 22, 2022

El rey ?? de pop Michael Jackson.

Dos personas que sin duda alguna nacieron para estar en el escenario y brillar.

Jungkook mereces todo lo bueno que la vida pueda brindarte. pic.twitter.com/I19ycZIeNM — Juranis Bueltapia (@JuraBueltapia) November 22, 2022

I'm a huge fan of Michael Jackson. Grew up listening to his music. Watched and rewatched all of his MVs. He was very talented. He is irreplaceable of course. But Jungkook is also very talented. He can sing well (stable) live while dancing. His soft & breathy voice is so heavenly. — MariePascual97 (@MPascual97) November 22, 2022

Jung kook kinda looks low key Michael Jackson... ? — 彬雅 ?? (@moonriseforever) November 22, 2022

why did my dad think jungkook was michael jackson — ʰᶦⁿᵃ (@maamonkey) November 22, 2022

Michael Jackson and Jeon Jungkook btw pic.twitter.com/34Pv4BKa7x — snidsa ? (@212in33) November 22, 2022

we're rlly about to have a solo mv of jungkook frolicking through the streets of doha amongst the ppl like michael jackson in the brazil version of the they don't really care about us mv. pic.twitter.com/E1O9DWkTfU — ? (@superiorkm) November 21, 2022

MY MUM THOUGHT JUNGKOOK WAS MICHAEL JACKSON IM CRYING SHE WAS LIKE “I THOUGHT HE WAS DEAD” ? — me (@MohimaB_) November 21, 2022

Why do all Arab parents think that Jungkook looks like Michael Jackson at the World Cup?! ?? — ⭐Star Code: REALROSES ? (@realrosesarered) November 21, 2022

Jungkook × Michael Jackson

Separados por um Birijin #Gemeos pic.twitter.com/17iWoOSCEC — Dorameitv (@dorameitv) November 21, 2022

my grandma watched jungkook's performance yesterday. wanna know what she said? reminded her of Michael Jackson — ✌itória⁷ (@snosts) November 21, 2022

I didn't know it well, but after the opening of the cup I tried to find out more about Jungkook, the Asian Michael Jackson and about Fahad.. Phenomenal! It certainly went down in history.@BTS_twt @bts_bighit — Carla Sueli (@CarlaSueli7) November 21, 2022

why are so many ppl calling jungkook michael jackson I’m in tears ? — SET IN: annieᴮᴮ | is not seeing atz ! (@L1XB3RRY) November 21, 2022

That's just huge. Everyone who has been a pop lover knows what stature late Michael Jackson has in the industry. He is one of the greatest pop icons that the world has witnessed. BTS ARMY is going crazy over the comparisons as well. A lot of non-ARMYs have compared Jungkook which has come as a surprise to the fans.

Jungkook returns home

Last night, Jungkook returned home from Qatar. He was in good spirits and also flaunted his Taeggeuk Warriors' jersey to the ARMY. Jungkook bowed to the media and the ARMYs present and also did the football kick like before.