BTS is going to enlist in the Korean military with Jin being the first to head after releasing his solo song by end of October. It seems he has made up his mind to go at the earliest. The Bangtan Boys are looking at coming together and working as a group from mid 2025. It seems Jungkook will be the last one to go. He has been working on a solo album. Now, fans are coping up with this separation news in varied ways. Many have been very critical of the South Korean Government for not acknowledging the efforts of the boy band in promoting the nation's culture.

In the mean time, some Korean fans are worried that Jungkook being the adventurous man he is, might decide to join the Navy, marines or Airforce. The tenure there is longer. They have been writing small notes on social media for Jungkook to make him promise that he will only stick to the Army and be back. It looks like Jin, RM, JHope and SUGA are now only eligible for the ARMY and not combat missions. But K-ARMYs are worried about Jungkook who might want to challenge himself. Take a look at the tweets...

I hope Jungkook dont get ideas from these paragraphs? He might've chosen army first like his Hyungs, but after reading these comments, what if he goes, damn it, I should try air force/navy then. We're doomed? — Pornessia Parrapio ? (@change_the_norm) October 18, 2022

lowkey scared for jungkook's decision like what if he decides to try every single thing out there and signed up for army, navy and air force what are we gonna do about tHIS — rae⁷ (@kookingdash) October 18, 2022

karmys writing paragraphs trying to convince jungkook to take the shortest military option which is army instead of navy or air force because yknow.. jungkook’s jungkook ? cause of my euphoria ?? fly fly flap flap ??? JUNGKOOK THINK OF OUR CHILDREN AT HOME — bts ? (@jeonboops) October 17, 2022

guys i am not making this sht up this is #real life pic.twitter.com/iwdvEyh7IP — bts ? (@jeonboops) October 17, 2022

This is not all. It means people are buying purple rubber sandals too. In Korea, women wear white rubber sandals in the period when their partners are away for military enlistment. This time, the demand is for ones in purple colour.

what’s this about karmys selling out purple rubber shoes to wait for their lovers to come back from the military lmfaoo ? — r ⁷ ? apobangpo (@epipeny) October 17, 2022

There's a Korean saying 'Don't wear your rubber shoes backwards' which means 'Don't cheat on your boyfriend while he's in the military service.' and these are rubber shoes(Korean traditional shoes, Go-moo-shin) pic.twitter.com/ZtSnYtfgij — 미넬라⁷⟭⟬? (@btsfull_life) October 17, 2022

We can see how BTS ARMY is doing everything to shower love for their precious seven boys. The Bangtan Boys has been ruling over the global music scene since the past three to four years. They have been together as a group for more than ten years now.