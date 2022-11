BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook was in Qatar recently. He performed at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The BTS singer performed his song, Dreamers alongside Fahad Al Kubaisi at the Al Bayt stadium which was packed with palpable excitement. And after performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022's opening ceremony last night, Jungkook returned safely to South Korea. Yep, he is back already. Jungkook's visuals from the airport have been going viral on the internet right now. His gesture towards the ARMY is very affable and romantic. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: BTS member Jungkook saves the inauguration ceremony; here's why Shakira, Dua Lipa and others backed out of performing in Qatar

Jungkook arrives back in South Korea after opening FIFA 2022

Hollywood News has been full of updates about FIFA World Cup 2022 and Jungkook's performance. Jungkook collaborated with the Qatari singer and record producer, Fahad Al Kubaisi on Dreamers, the official Football Anthem that was played at the FIFA World Cup live, alongside a medley of previous, iconic hit Football anthems, Magic in the Air, Waka Waka and Wavin' Flag. And now, Jungkook is back home.

The youngest BTS member was seen in his comfort clothes, which are baggy clothes. He wore the official South Korean Football team jersey he got after meeting the Taegeuk Warriors. Jungkook made a deep bow to the reporters and the ARMYs who had gathered so late in the night to welcome him back in the country. He also gave his WHOLE HEART to the ARMYs. Jungkook, playfully, pulled the zip of his jacket down and flaunted the left side of his chest as though giving his heart to the ARMYs. Indeed a very adorable gesture. He broke into the football kick right after.

Check Jungkook's viral videos and pics from the airport in South Korea here:

ARMY cheers on Jungkook for his FIFA World Cup 2022 act

ARMY gushed and brimmed with pride on watching Jeon Jungkook, the youngest BTS member, a 25-year-old boy, international superstar perform in front of a massive crowd in Qatar. ARMY soon began a trend of Proud of You Jungkook. Later, when JK came live on Weverse, he thanked the ARMY for feeling proud of him.