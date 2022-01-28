BTS: Jungkook graces the ad of English coaching class in Haryana; fans say, 'Let's go and cut the poster tonight' – view tweets

BTS members' popularity is growing in India. People are realising how much young people love BTS even in the interiors of the country. One of the most popular members is Jungkook. Desi ARMY swoons over his voice, good looks and cute quotient. He became the first member for whom a birthday billboard was put up in the country. Now, a fan has shared a photo where we can see the photo of Jeon Jungkook on the ad of an English speaking class in Sonipat, Haryana. Desi BTS fans/ARMYs are amazed to see this. It is also hilarious as Jungkook's spoken English skills aren't exactly great. It does not matter as his music has transcended all boundaries. Of course, he has made rapid strides as we saw in his speech at the American Music Awards 2021. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung and Jungkook grooving on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor's High Heels is a treat for all TAEKOOK stans [VIDEO]

BTS Jungkook is loved immensely in the Indian sub-continent. Seeing this, a fan commented that like One Direction's Zayn Malik whose pic is used in barber shops, Jungkook would be used in small shops and towns. Some also made fun edits of the same. Take a look at the reactions on social media...

An irl sent this to me and I can't ?‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eQ7Qk8gFG2 — awan⁷? (@kimflixx) January 24, 2022

They better Start Korean speaking classes with that poster ?‍♀️ — anu⁷ (@Iamanu77) January 25, 2022

?????

JK after seeing this post from stan twt

"Pardon?" pic.twitter.com/Wohv9xCnxi — Joon's crab misses Jimin| He got no jams ? (@i_am_whalien52) January 25, 2022

South Korea main bade bade lighting borad main hone wala pic ab dheko kaha hain. pic.twitter.com/rWYijtP7PH — ?¹⁹⁹⁵ (@bighit_bangtann) January 25, 2022

Is he going to teach ?? ? — ?PANTY SONYEONDAN⁷ (@Tingtingballove) January 25, 2022

@taebootyswhore Listen, lets go and cut the poster tonight 12 am nobody will know that we were the one who theft it OK. — BTSxARMY?WHERE IS JIMIN? (@Lachimolala_RI) January 25, 2022

We can see that fans are super excited about the same. While BTS has a huge fan following amongst girls, people say that Indian men do not like them much. However, it is evident that they have made inroads into small-town India. The fan following of BTS has grown manifold. The kings of K-Pop are on a break right now!