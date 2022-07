BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have been busy with their solo activities of late. And while there has been a lot of BTS content already for the BTS ARMYs to binge on, the new solo content has been keeping them on their toes. It has just got them even more excited. Amidst, all of it, the pictures and videos of Kep1er's Kang Yeseo resembling BTS' Golden Maknae has resurfaced. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook and Jimin's dads played key role in K-Pop kings becoming Busan World Expo 2030 brand ambassadors

Who's Jungkook's doppelganger Kang Yeseo?

Kang Yeseo is a young K-pop idol. Born on 22nd August 2005, Yeseo has been a child actor and is now a maknae of kpop girl band Kep1er. Kang Yeseo was reportedly a former band member of CutieL, a kids girl band and Busters as the vocalist. Yeseo participated in Girls Planet 666 and was placed 6th as a result she joined Kep1er as an idol. Kep1er debuted on 3rd January 2022. Yeseo has a striking resemblance to BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook. They both have Bambi eyes and are quite goofy in their own way. Their visuals are strikingly similar. Back when Yeseo was going to debut in December, her similarities with Jungkook had been widely discussed. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - BTS: When Suga wished Jungkook good luck while hitting puberty [Watch]

jungkook and yeseo resemble each other a lot. two bunny maknaes :( <3 pic.twitter.com/XdLFghv7sY — mandy⁷ in the box? (@stanaritan) January 6, 2022

i can't unsee jungkook in kepler's yeseo $!/)#%*$(?!& pic.twitter.com/HNO1UTOenS — ligaya | #NEWJEANS (@minjirys) November 7, 2021

okay either may mali sa mata ko or magkawig talaga si yeseo at jungkook...? yung bunny teeth and bambi eyes ? pic.twitter.com/3Uk8Tu9Fk1 — P R E C ⁷ ◡̈ ? (@__prec) June 16, 2022

mukha silang magkapatid, parang si heeseung at yujin ? pic.twitter.com/WP0VmddbDP — P R E C ⁷ ◡̈ ? (@__prec) June 16, 2022

Did you know Kang Yeseo was a child artist?

Before making her debut as Kep1er idol, Kang Yeseo worked in a lot of TV shows and a couple of films. She is known for her work in Golden Fish, Miracle in Cell no. 7, Brain to name a few. There were speculations that she is the younger cousin of Jungkook, however, that has not been confirmed as of yet. Yeseo’s resemblance with Jungkook has definitely left everyone in shock. Also Read - BTS: RM aka Kim Namjoon's tanned complexion similar to a 'muddy dog'; Korean fan's 'funny comment' enrages international ARMY, slammed as 'colourist'

Advertisement

BTS’ Golden maknae

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for Left and Right after the hiatus announcement. And now, Jungkook along with the other members from BTS’ vocal line Jin, Jimin and V aka Kim Taehyung will be collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco for Bad Intentions.